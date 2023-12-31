en English
Accidents

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:58 am EST
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

A devastating avalanche in France claimed the lives of British skier Kate Vokes, 54, and her son, Archie Vokes, 22, while skiing off-piste at a Mont Blanc resort, Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. The tragic incident, which occurred on December 28, has left the family ‘beyond heartbroken’, requesting privacy as they cope with this immense loss.

The Avalanche and Its Aftermath

According to reports, the avalanche involved a total of eight people, with five making a miraculous escape and one sustaining injuries. Dozens of mountain rescuers embarked on a mission to locate the two missing skiers, only to discover them dead under the snow. The avalanche reportedly took place in an area designated for experienced skiers, with unstable weather conditions prevailing at the time.

Investigations Underway

The local authorities and the Public Prosecutor’s office have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Two cross-country skiers, who were uphill at the time, are under scrutiny for potentially triggering the avalanche. The possibility of a manslaughter charge cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Remembering Kate and Archie Vokes

Kate Vokes was known for her charitable endeavors, serving as a chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, and was a director at the family-owned property company, Bruntwood. Archie, a personal trainer at Form in Manchester, had recently accomplished his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada. The loss of these vibrant lives, coupled with their significant contributions to society, has been deeply felt, casting a long shadow of grief.

Accidents France United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

