British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

A devastating avalanche in France claimed the lives of British skier Kate Vokes, 54, and her son, Archie Vokes, 22, while skiing off-piste at a Mont Blanc resort, Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. The tragic incident, which occurred on December 28, has left the family ‘beyond heartbroken’, requesting privacy as they cope with this immense loss.

The Avalanche and Its Aftermath

According to reports, the avalanche involved a total of eight people, with five making a miraculous escape and one sustaining injuries. Dozens of mountain rescuers embarked on a mission to locate the two missing skiers, only to discover them dead under the snow. The avalanche reportedly took place in an area designated for experienced skiers, with unstable weather conditions prevailing at the time.

Investigations Underway

The local authorities and the Public Prosecutor’s office have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Two cross-country skiers, who were uphill at the time, are under scrutiny for potentially triggering the avalanche. The possibility of a manslaughter charge cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Remembering Kate and Archie Vokes

Kate Vokes was known for her charitable endeavors, serving as a chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, and was a director at the family-owned property company, Bruntwood. Archie, a personal trainer at Form in Manchester, had recently accomplished his level 1 ski instructor qualification in Canada. The loss of these vibrant lives, coupled with their significant contributions to society, has been deeply felt, casting a long shadow of grief.