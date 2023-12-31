en English
Accidents

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

In an unfortunate turn of events, a British mother and son, Kate Vokes, 54, and Archie Vokes, 22, have lost their lives to an avalanche while skiing in the off-piste area of the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski resort, near Chamonix, France. As the news reverberates across borders, it not only elicits deep sorrow but also a stark reminder of the inherent dangers in mountainous regions, particularly during periods of heightened avalanche risk.

A Tragic Incident in the French Alps

The avalanche occurred outside the marked resort boundaries, engulfing the mother and son, who were part of a skiing group of five, accompanied by a guide. The avalanche was possibly triggered by other skiers at a higher altitude, under unfavorable weather conditions. The avalanche started near the Saint-Gervais resort, catching the British family off guard. The mother and son were found deceased after a five-hour search, under the snow. Another skier was injured in the incident, and their guide survived with minor injuries. The remaining members of the family, including the husband and father of the deceased, survived this tragic incident.

Investigation into the Avalanche

In the aftermath of the incident, local authorities opened an investigation into the cause of the avalanche. Interestingly, the guide was the only member of the group equipped with a locator device. None of the family members were wearing avalanche transceivers. This event has led to a manslaughter investigation by the police in Chamonix. Post-mortem examinations are to be conducted in the coming days.

Condolences Pour In

The news of the tragic incident has resulted in an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends, the local community, and those who heard about the incident. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is supporting the family during this difficult time. Kate Vokes was a prominent figure in various charitable and property organizations, while Archie was a personal trainer. Their untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of many, reflecting the deep emotional impact of the event on those close to the victims.

Accidents France Safety
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

