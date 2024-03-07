Brinnon Woman in Serious Condition After U-Turn Collision with Semi on US Highway 101

A Brinnon woman, Susan L. Posner, is in serious condition following a collision involving her Ford Focus and a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 101 near Blyn. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, was reportedly caused by an improper U-turn by Posner, according to the Washington State Patrol. Charges are pending against her.

Advertisment

Details of the Collision

On Tuesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Posner was driving her 2007 Ford Focus westbound on U.S. Highway 101. Attempting a U-turn into the eastbound lanes near the Palo Alto Road intersection, her vehicle was struck by a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck, also westbound. The semi-truck, driven by Nina M. Brown, whose age and city of residence remain undisclosed, collided with Posner's car as she executed the maneuver. The impact left Posner's vehicle facing westbound in the westbound lane, while the semi-truck came to rest between the highway's eastbound and westbound lanes.

Condition and Investigation

Advertisment

Following the collision, Posner was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was listed in serious condition in the intensive care unit. Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg confirmed her status in a Wednesday morning email. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with the Washington State Patrol noting that it was unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. Posner's vehicle was destroyed, while the semi-truck sustained reportable damage.

Implications and Road Safety

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with improper U-turns, especially on busy highways. As the investigation continues, questions about road safety, driver awareness, and the enforcement of traffic laws come to the forefront. With charges pending against Posner, the outcome of this case may have broader implications for road safety education and enforcement in Washington State.

As the community awaits further details, the emphasis falls once again on the critical importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such potentially fatal incidents. The collision between Susan L. Posner's Ford Focus and the semi-truck not only highlights the risks of unexpected maneuvers on highways but also underscores the need for continuous education on safe driving practices.