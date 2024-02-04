Bricklayer Pleads Guilty to Drug-Driving: A Life Altered

On a fateful summer day, June 22, Daniel Scoley, a 32-year-old self-employed bricklayer from Stow Bardolph, found himself pleading guilty in Lynn Magistrates' Court to a charge that would alter the course of his life - drug-driving. Scoley's ordinary day transformed into a calamity on the A143 at Tottenhill, where his stationary vehicle was rammed by another.

A Roadside Revelation

Following the accident, authorities performed routine roadside tests. The results were unsettling, Scoley tested positive for drugs. This initial test sparked a more in-depth investigation, ultimately leading to a more detailed hospital examination. The hospital tests revealed a startling fact - Scoley had 50mcg of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, per litre of blood, exactly the legal limit for driving.

A Plea for Leniency

At the Lynn Magistrates' Court, Ruth Johnson, Scoley's solicitor, put forth a valiant defense. She argued that Scoley's cocaine use was not habitual but a social misstep. She emphasized that a driving disqualification would have profound ramifications on his self-employed work as a bricklayer.

The Verdict

Despite the plea, the court delivered its verdict with unwavering resolve. Scoley was slapped with a 12-month driving ban. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a £500 fine, a £200 victim surcharge, and £105 in legal costs. A stark reminder of the consequences that come with drug-driving, a mistake Scoley will likely not forget.