Accidents

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year’s Traffic Fatalities

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year’s Traffic Fatalities

An unprecedented reduction in New Year’s holiday traffic fatalities has been witnessed in Brazil, with a 25% decrease compared to the previous year. The Federal Highway Police reported a total of 725 traffic accidents resulting in 56 deaths and 903 injuries.

Brazil’s Effort to Curb Drunk Driving

In an effort to ensure road safety during Brazil’s busiest tourism period, authorities launched a special operation to tackle drunk driving. The outcome was successful, leading to the arrest of 383 individuals and the confiscation of 557 kilograms of marijuana.

New Year’s Traffic Disruptions

New Year’s holiday traffic was disrupted by several accidents on East Kern County roads. Among the incidents were a head-on collision on northbound Highway 14, causing four deaths and one serious injury, a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway 58, a semi rollover blocking all westbound lanes of Highway 58, a hit and run incident, and a semi backing into a vehicle.

A Tragic Incident at a Nightclub

Amidst the celebrations, a tragic incident occurred at a Brazilian nightclub where a 33-year-old man, Marco Túlio Bomtempo, was electrocuted and died after jumping into a man-made waterfall. His friend, Joao Cunha, also jumped in and was electrocuted but was rescued by a good Samaritan. The nightclub owners expressed condolences, stating the waterfall was decorative and not intended for bathing. The Civil Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Accidents Brazil Transportation
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

