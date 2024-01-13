en English
Accidents

Brave Vermont Troopers Rescue Girl from Icy Pond: A Tale of Heroism and Survival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Brave Vermont Troopers Rescue Girl from Icy Pond: A Tale of Heroism and Survival

On a cold December morning in Cambridge, Vermont, a young girl’s life hung in the balance following a tragic accident on an icy pond. The child, along with her siblings were playing near the pond when the fragile ice gave way, plunging them into the freezing water. In a remarkable demonstration of bravery and quick-thinking, an 80-year-old homeowner managed to rescue one of the children, while the other, too far from the shore, seemed doomed. It was then that Vermont State Trooper Michelle Archer, who was on patrol, answered the urgent call for help.

Swift Response and Heroic Effort

In the critical moments that followed, Trooper Archer demonstrated a remarkable ability to perform under pressure. Using a floating device and a rope from her cruiser, she daringly dove into the icy waters to rescue the submerged girl. The harrowing rescue was captured on camera and later obtained by WCAX news outlet, showcasing the quick-thinking and courage of Trooper Archer in the face of danger. “It was an adrenaline rush,” Archer later recounted, emphasizing the importance of her training and instinct in performing the rescue.

Teamwork and Commendation

Trooper Keith Cote arrived shortly after the rescue and commended Archer’s valiant efforts. The rescued girl, now cold and wearing waterlogged clothing, was safely carried to safety. Initially, her injuries were considered life-threatening, but after prompt medical attention at the hospital, she made a complete recovery. Troopers Archer and Cote, along with the homeowner, have been recommended for the Vermont State Police’s Lifesaving Award, a fitting tribute to their heroic efforts.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of ice-covered bodies of water, particularly during the winter season. Yet, it also underscores the courage and dedication of our first responders, like Troopers Archer and Cote, who risk their lives daily to protect the public. This story of bravery and survival will undoubtedly remain etched in the memory of the Cambridge community and beyond.

Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

