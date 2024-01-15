Brave Friends Save Boy from Tiger Attack in Dehradun

Twelve-year-old Nikhil Thapa of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, fell victim to a terrifying encounter with a tiger while returning from a riverside excursion with his friends. The incident, which took place on Canal Road under the jurisdiction of Rajpur Police Station around 6 PM, left Nikhil with severe head injuries.

Swift Intervention Saves the Day

However, the situation could have been far worse if not for the quick and courageous intervention of Nikhil’s friends. Throwing caution to the wind, they stepped in before the tiger could drag Nikhil away, saving their friend from a potentially fatal outcome. The injured boy was swiftly admitted to Doon Hospital for treatment.

Disturbing Video Sparks Online Debate

A graphic video of the aftermath, featuring a bloodied Nikhil crying on the road, has stirred up a storm on social media platforms. The disturbing footage, which comes with viewer discretion warnings, has ignited discussions about the perils of leaving children unsupervised near forested areas known to house wild animals.

A Stark Reminder of Human-Wildlife Conflict

This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand. The increasing encroachment of human settlements into the habitats of wild animals has led to a rise in such dangerous encounters. It underscores the need for caution and awareness in areas where wildlife is present, shedding light on the inherent risks involved.