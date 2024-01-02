Boyle Resident Helen Horan Identified as Victim of Fatal N4 Collision

Boyle resident, Helen Horan, originally hailing from Sligo, has been identified as the victim of a tragic two-vehicle collision that occurred on the N4 last weekend. In the wake of the incident, Horan tragically succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

A Life Cut Short

The road traffic accident has left the community of Boyle in shock as they mourn the loss of their fellow citizen. Helen Horan, a beloved figure in her locality, had moved to Boyle from her native Sligo. Her untimely demise has left a void in the heart of the community.

(Also Read: Fatal Collision in Mount Maunganui Amplifies Christmas Holiday Road Toll)

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The collision, involving two vehicles, took place on the N4. The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The Gardai, having taken up the investigation into the incident, are currently piecing together the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

(Also Read: Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of Best Man Hours After Father’s Wedding)

Public Appeal and Funeral Arrangements

As the investigation continues, the Gardai have issued a public appeal, urging witnesses to the accident or anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the inquiry. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Horan have been made. The service is scheduled to be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Boyle on the forthcoming Friday, offering an opportunity for the community to pay their respects and bid their final farewells.

Read More