en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry

In a dramatic encounter with nature’s fury, a Washington State Ferry named Issaquah was caught in the midst of a ‘bomb cyclone’ near the San Juan Islands, resulting in flooding on its car deck. The severe weather event, which took place on Tuesday, was part of a cluster of storms that have been battering the Pacific Northwest, causing waves to crash onto the lower deck of the ferry.

Unusual Route, Unprecedented Conditions

The Issaquah was on an infrequently used route, typically reserved for boat moves and devoid of passengers. Despite the lack of commuters, the ferry was not devoid of vehicles. There were several cars on the deck, belonging to crew members, and the intense weather caused at least one vehicle to sustain damage as the cars collided amidst the surging water and waves. The crew, despite facing a precarious situation, managed to keep the damage minimal.

Caught in the Storm’s Eye

The ordeal was captured on video and made its way to social media platform TikTok, providing a visceral glimpse into the intensity of the ‘bomb cyclone’. The video showed water splashing over the sides of the vessel, flooding the lower deck where cars were parked. The unexpected spectacle sparked shock and worry among viewers, some of whom expressed newfound wariness about remaining in their cars during ferry journeys.

After the Storm

Despite the harrowing experience, the Issaquah reached Anacortes and is expected to resume service shortly, after minor repairs. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of natural forces, particularly as the region braces for more storms. The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for the Washington Coast, predicting waves up to 15 to 30 feet high and significant coastal flooding, road closures, and potential property damage. As the Pacific Northwest navigates these challenging conditions, the resilience of those affected, like the crew of the Issaquah, serves as a beacon of hope amidst the stormy seas.

0
Accidents Transportation United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting
In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in the serene settings of Colfax Township, Michigan, a service dog named Smokey, a German shepherd, was shot and killed. The perpetrator, a hunter who mistook the loyal companion for a predator, ended the life of Smokey as he was accompanying his owner during an evening walk on November
Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
34 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Roberto Canessa Discusses 'La sociedad de la nieve', Netflix's Portrayal of the Andes Tragedy
44 mins ago
Roberto Canessa Discusses 'La sociedad de la nieve', Netflix's Portrayal of the Andes Tragedy
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
6 mins ago
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Triggers Search Operation
16 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Triggers Search Operation
Boeing Admits Mistake After 737 Max 9 Incident; Jets Grounded for Inspection
27 mins ago
Boeing Admits Mistake After 737 Max 9 Incident; Jets Grounded for Inspection
Latest Headlines
World News
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
27 seconds
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
57 seconds
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
1 min
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
1 min
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
1 min
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
3 mins
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
3 mins
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
3 mins
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
24 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
56 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app