Bomb Cyclone Causes Flooding on Washington State Ferry

In a dramatic encounter with nature’s fury, a Washington State Ferry named Issaquah was caught in the midst of a ‘bomb cyclone’ near the San Juan Islands, resulting in flooding on its car deck. The severe weather event, which took place on Tuesday, was part of a cluster of storms that have been battering the Pacific Northwest, causing waves to crash onto the lower deck of the ferry.

Unusual Route, Unprecedented Conditions

The Issaquah was on an infrequently used route, typically reserved for boat moves and devoid of passengers. Despite the lack of commuters, the ferry was not devoid of vehicles. There were several cars on the deck, belonging to crew members, and the intense weather caused at least one vehicle to sustain damage as the cars collided amidst the surging water and waves. The crew, despite facing a precarious situation, managed to keep the damage minimal.

Caught in the Storm’s Eye

The ordeal was captured on video and made its way to social media platform TikTok, providing a visceral glimpse into the intensity of the ‘bomb cyclone’. The video showed water splashing over the sides of the vessel, flooding the lower deck where cars were parked. The unexpected spectacle sparked shock and worry among viewers, some of whom expressed newfound wariness about remaining in their cars during ferry journeys.

After the Storm

Despite the harrowing experience, the Issaquah reached Anacortes and is expected to resume service shortly, after minor repairs. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of natural forces, particularly as the region braces for more storms. The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for the Washington Coast, predicting waves up to 15 to 30 feet high and significant coastal flooding, road closures, and potential property damage. As the Pacific Northwest navigates these challenging conditions, the resilience of those affected, like the crew of the Issaquah, serves as a beacon of hope amidst the stormy seas.