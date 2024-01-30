Boeing Withdraws Safety Exemption Request for 737 Max 7 Amid Scrutiny

In a significant development, Boeing has withdrawn its request for a safety waiver for its 737 Max 7, succumbing to mounting pressure to prioritize safety. The waiver, if granted, would have expedited the approval process, enabling Boeing to deliver the aircraft to airlines once certified. The decision comes on the heels of the recent Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident, where a fuselage panel blowout resulted in the grounding of Max 9 jets equipped with the door-plug feature.

Increased Scrutiny on Safety

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since lifted the grounding, but the incident has stirred concerns among airlines, notably Southwest Airlines, the launch customer for the Max 7 with over 300 planes on order. The issue at the heart of the matter is the engine inlet de-icing system, which Boeing now plans to address during the certification process.

Senator Tammy Duckworth has been vocal in her calls for the FAA to reject Boeing's petition for a waiver. She underscored past safety issues with the 737 Max, emphasizing that safety must override profit in such matters.

Repercussions for Boeing

The withdrawal of the exemption request signals potential delays in the certification of the Max 7, which could also spill over to the Max 10. Boeing's share price has taken a hit, and analysts predict further delays.

Southwest Airlines does not foresee Max 7 deliveries being a part of their 2024 fleet. This development underscores the increased focus on safety, a commitment echoed by Boeing and Southwest's CEO, who emphasized the need to improve safety and quality measures.

Implications for the Aviation Industry

The withdrawal of the safety exemption request casts a shadow over the certification prospects of the 737 Max 7. It may necessitate design changes before full-type certification can be obtained, thereby affecting Boeing's cash flow and key customers like Southwest Airlines.

This move has also raised questions about the safety of the Max 8 and 9 models, with the FAA indicating that a design change may be necessary for those planes in the future. The intensified scrutiny of Boeing's safety culture and the pressure from political and aviation safety experts are emblematic of an industry increasingly prioritizing safety over speed.