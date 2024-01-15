Boeing Planes Collide at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; FAA to Investigate

In a rather unusual incident, two planes, a Boeing 777 from All Nippon Airways (ANA) and a Boeing 717 from Delta Air Lines, collided on the tarmac of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The collision, which took place around 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, has raised questions about airport safety protocols and added to the scrutiny Boeing is already facing due to recent mechanical issues.

Details of the Collision

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the left wing tip of the ANA flight hit the rear of the Delta aircraft while it was taxiing for departure. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the passengers onboard both flights. The Delta plane was being parked at a gate when the incident occurred, and it is now under maintenance review. The ANA flight was subsequently canceled for an aircraft inspection.

Investigation Underway

The FAA has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Boeing, already facing scrutiny due to a series of mechanical failures, including the grounding of its 737 Max 9 model after a malfunction with an emergency exit door, has yet to comment on the collision. The cause of the incident remains unclear, and it is not known if it is related to any manufacturing defects.

Implications on Boeing

The collision has brought further attention to Boeing, which has been under the microscope for some time now. The incident comes in the wake of Boeing increasing oversight of its facilities, including extra quality control inspections on the 737 production line, and allowing airlines into Boeing factories. The FAA is also auditing Boeing's production practices and considering mandating an independent third-party oversee Boeing quality. The news of the collision was reported by a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, a program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover underreported issues.

While both airlines are currently evaluating the aircraft involved in the collision, the incident has undoubtedly added another layer of complexity to the challenges Boeing is currently navigating. The Chicago Department of Aviation has not provided a statement regarding the incident.