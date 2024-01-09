en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment

Boeing has issued orders to U.S. airlines operating the 737 Max 9 aircraft to conduct inspections for potential issues that might have led to an incident where a cabin panel detached mid-flight. The incident, which occurred on an Alaska Airlines service, has triggered an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets

The FAA has ordered the grounding of 171 Boeing Max 9 jets until inspections are completed, and the regulator is convinced they are safe. This directive includes enhanced inspections of cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners, as well as corrective action requirements based on inspection findings. The FAA prioritizes safety and will continue to support the investigation into the incident.

Boeing’s Response to the Incident

Boeing CEO, Dave Calhoun, is set to host an internal webcast for employees, and the company plans to hold a ‘short factory stand down’ for the MAX production. Boeing has issued guidance to airlines on the inspections required for returning grounded 737 Max 9 jetliners to service after a mid-air structural failure. This move underscores the importance of safety and the urgency in understanding and addressing the cause of the cabin panel detachment.

Impact on Airlines and the Aviation Industry

United Airlines has discovered loose bolts and other issues with the part of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft that failed on an Alaska Airlines flight. This discovery prompted the FAA to order inspections of more than 100 planes. The inspections were mandated after a door plug blew out of an Alaska flight mid-flight, causing injuries and chaos. The incident has led to the grounding of hundreds of flights and a decrease in Boeing’s shares.

0
Accidents Aviation United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: Seven Hospitalized, Placed in Induced Comas
In an alarming incident at the Hardmission music festival held at Flemington Racecourse, seven attendees were rushed to the hospital and subsequently placed in medically induced comas. The severe situation necessitated immediate medical attention, spotlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures at such large-scale events. Details of the Incident The grim occurrence unfolded amidst
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: Seven Hospitalized, Placed in Induced Comas
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
18 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Plane Crash at Great Barrier Reef Resort Spares All Lives
Gas Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel: At Least 11 People Injured, One Missing
25 mins ago
Gas Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel: At Least 11 People Injured, One Missing
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
7 mins ago
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
Devastating Explosion at Texas Hotel Injures 11, One Missing
9 mins ago
Devastating Explosion at Texas Hotel Injures 11, One Missing
Family Escapes House Fire Unscathed; Community Rallies in Support
15 mins ago
Family Escapes House Fire Unscathed; Community Rallies in Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
33 seconds
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
1 min
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
2 mins
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
2 mins
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
2 mins
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
3 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
4 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
6 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
7 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
25 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app