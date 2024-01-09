Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment

Boeing has issued orders to U.S. airlines operating the 737 Max 9 aircraft to conduct inspections for potential issues that might have led to an incident where a cabin panel detached mid-flight. The incident, which occurred on an Alaska Airlines service, has triggered an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Jets

The FAA has ordered the grounding of 171 Boeing Max 9 jets until inspections are completed, and the regulator is convinced they are safe. This directive includes enhanced inspections of cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners, as well as corrective action requirements based on inspection findings. The FAA prioritizes safety and will continue to support the investigation into the incident.

Boeing’s Response to the Incident

Boeing CEO, Dave Calhoun, is set to host an internal webcast for employees, and the company plans to hold a ‘short factory stand down’ for the MAX production. Boeing has issued guidance to airlines on the inspections required for returning grounded 737 Max 9 jetliners to service after a mid-air structural failure. This move underscores the importance of safety and the urgency in understanding and addressing the cause of the cabin panel detachment.

Impact on Airlines and the Aviation Industry

United Airlines has discovered loose bolts and other issues with the part of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft that failed on an Alaska Airlines flight. This discovery prompted the FAA to order inspections of more than 100 planes. The inspections were mandated after a door plug blew out of an Alaska flight mid-flight, causing injuries and chaos. The incident has led to the grounding of hundreds of flights and a decrease in Boeing’s shares.