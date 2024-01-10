Boeing Admits Mistake After 737 Max 9 Incident; Jets Grounded for Inspection

In an unexpected turn of events, Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, conceded to a mistake by the aviation giant following a startling incident with a 737 Max 9 aircraft during an Alaska Airlines flight. A door plug on the plane blew out in-flight, resulting in a gaping hole in the fuselage. This alarming occurrence led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground all 737 Max 9 jets for immediate inspections.

Advertisment

The Grounding and its Impact

With less than a day's notice since the incident, the FAA's directive to ground the jets sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. Alaska Airlines was forced to cancel all flights scheduled with the 737 Max 9 until the following Saturday, a move that impacted between 110 to 150 flights daily. Dave Calhoun expressed his relief that the incident, although severe, did not result in a tragedy, as no one was seated next to the hole during the flight.

Investigations Underway

Advertisment

The fuselage manufacturer, Spirit Aerosystems, is now under the lens to determine the cause of the blowout, referred to by Calhoun as a 'quality escape'. Both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the two largest operators of the 737 Max 9, have unearthed loose parts on other jets during inspections post the grounding order. This incident adds another dent to Boeing's reputation, already marred by issues with plane defects and consecutive fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Boeing's Response and Future Implications

Boeing is in the process of certifying its Max 7 and Max 10 models, which Calhoun assures should not be affected by the grounding of the Max 9 as the issues are unrelated. The grounding does not impact the 737 Max 8, which is more commonly in use. Boeing is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and promises that the FAA's inspections will prevent such incidents in the future. The aviation giant is determined to regain its lost reputation through meticulous attention to detail and reaffirmed commitment to safety.