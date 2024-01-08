Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard

In an incident that has captured national attention and revived concerns about aviation safety, a part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane was discovered in a Portland backyard. Bob Sauer, a physics teacher from Portland, Oregon, found the mid-cabin door plug leaning against a cedar tree in his backyard. The plug had been torn from the plane mid-flight on its journey from Portland to Ontario, California, exposing the 171 passengers and six crew members to raging winds but miraculously resulting in no serious injuries.

Unforeseen Discovery and Grounding of Planes

The door plug is a component used to fill emergency exits on planes that have fewer seats than the maximum. After Sauer made the discovery, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was quick to collect the part for further examination. They expressed their gratitude to Sauer by presenting him with a medallion. Following the incident, as a precautionary measure, all 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the U.S. were grounded.

Bob Sauer, ever the educator, turned the incident into a teaching moment for his astronomy class. He explained the physics of impulse and likened his 50-foot cedar trees to an airbag, demonstrating how they reduced the momentum of the falling object. His students got a firsthand lesson in real-world physics, a story they are unlikely to forget.

Renewed Safety Concerns for Boeing 737 Max

However, the incident has raised fresh safety concerns about the Boeing 737 Max, a model with a checkered history. The NTSB is currently investigating the cause of the incident. The examination includes the exit-door plug, its hinges, and other parts. The incident has stirred debate in the aviation sector about the safety and integrity of the Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.