en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard

In an incident that has captured national attention and revived concerns about aviation safety, a part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 plane was discovered in a Portland backyard. Bob Sauer, a physics teacher from Portland, Oregon, found the mid-cabin door plug leaning against a cedar tree in his backyard. The plug had been torn from the plane mid-flight on its journey from Portland to Ontario, California, exposing the 171 passengers and six crew members to raging winds but miraculously resulting in no serious injuries.

Unforeseen Discovery and Grounding of Planes

The door plug is a component used to fill emergency exits on planes that have fewer seats than the maximum. After Sauer made the discovery, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was quick to collect the part for further examination. They expressed their gratitude to Sauer by presenting him with a medallion. Following the incident, as a precautionary measure, all 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the U.S. were grounded.

Bob Sauer, ever the educator, turned the incident into a teaching moment for his astronomy class. He explained the physics of impulse and likened his 50-foot cedar trees to an airbag, demonstrating how they reduced the momentum of the falling object. His students got a firsthand lesson in real-world physics, a story they are unlikely to forget.

Renewed Safety Concerns for Boeing 737 Max

However, the incident has raised fresh safety concerns about the Boeing 737 Max, a model with a checkered history. The NTSB is currently investigating the cause of the incident. The examination includes the exit-door plug, its hinges, and other parts. The incident has stirred debate in the aviation sector about the safety and integrity of the Boeing 737 Max 9 jets.

0
Accidents Aviation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
13 mins ago
Pokemon Go Players Turn Heroes: Save Children from Icy Marina in Spring Creek
In the tranquility of Spring Creek, Nevada, a day of leisure turned into a heart-stopping drama as two children, aged around 8 and 12, plunged through the icy surface of the Spring Creek Marina. The alarm was raised by an unlikely trio of heroes: Jarett Carver, Sequioa Passmore, and William Pike, who were engrossed in
Pokemon Go Players Turn Heroes: Save Children from Icy Marina in Spring Creek
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
20 mins ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
20 mins ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives
16 mins ago
Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
16 mins ago
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
20 mins ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
34 seconds
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
1 min
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
3 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
8 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
10 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
10 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
11 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
12 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
12 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
28 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
29 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
29 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
46 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app