en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded Globally after Fuselage Blowout Incident

In a jolting turn of events, Federal officials have grounded some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners for inspections following a fuselage blowout experienced by an Alaska Airlines plane. The directive requires meticulous examinations of approximately 171 airplanes globally, a process estimated to take between 4 to 8 hours per aircraft. Alaska Airlines has already cleared 18 out of their 65 planes, with the remaining fleet undergoing rigorous checks.

Details of the Incident

The incident transpired shortly after the takeoff from Portland International Airport when the jetliner was rocked by a fuselage blowout. Despite the abrupt, mid-air calamity, the plane managed to execute an emergency landing successfully, sparing the 171 passengers and six crew members from severe injuries.

Implications for Boeing and Airlines

The sudden grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet recalls the haunting memories of the two Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to a worldwide grounding of the model. The current predicament not only disrupts the operations of airlines relying on these aircraft but also casts a shadow on Boeing’s reputation, already tarnished by previous incidents.

Investigation and Aftermath

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is spearheading an investigation into the mid-air mishap. The inspection of the grounded aircraft is paramount for ensuring their safe return to service and reinstating passengers’ confidence. The aviation industry and the flying public keenly await the findings of the probe and the measures that Boeing will adopt in response.

0
Accidents Terrorism United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
32 seconds ago
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
In a small town nestled in the heart of Washington, an incident that could have spiraled into tragedy was skillfully defused. Chewelah, known for its tranquility and community spirit, found itself in the throes of a potential crisis when an armed individual was reported in the vicinity of the Chewelah Police Department and City Hall.
Armed Incident in Chewelah: Swift Response and Peaceful Resolution
Significant Traffic Incident in Columbus: Semi-Truck Collides with Bridge
33 mins ago
Significant Traffic Incident in Columbus: Semi-Truck Collides with Bridge
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Kirkby Thore Traffic Collision Case
35 mins ago
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Kirkby Thore Traffic Collision Case
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
25 mins ago
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
28 mins ago
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses After Dump Truck Collision in Ang Thong
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
33 mins ago
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
Latest Headlines
World News
Capitol Siege: Unmasking Democracy's Fragility and the Echoes of January 6
25 seconds
Capitol Siege: Unmasking Democracy's Fragility and the Echoes of January 6
Mediapolis Triumphs Over Durant in High-Scoring Basketball Game
36 seconds
Mediapolis Triumphs Over Durant in High-Scoring Basketball Game
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
2 mins
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
3 mins
Prsa's Late Goal Stuns Floriana, Propels Spartans to Victory
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
3 mins
Groundbreaking Anti-Corruption Documentary Hits Chinese Prime Time Television
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
4 mins
Gonzaga Overwhelms San Diego in Convincing 101-74 Basketball Victory
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
4 mins
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
4 mins
Chris Kirk Emerges as Leader in Third Round of The Sentry
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app