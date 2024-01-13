Body Recovered from Batangas Waters, Philippine Coast Guard Calls for Vigilance

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has successfully recovered a male cadaver floating in the waters northeast of Barangay Gamao, Tingloy, Batangas. The PCG was alerted by the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) Batangas following a radio call from MV Maria Zenaida, a vessel belonging to Montenegro Shipping Lines Incorporated.

Discovery and Identification

The deceased individual is estimated to be between 25-30 years old with a dark complexion, medium build, and a height of approximately 5’7″). He was found wearing an orange ‘Tour de Infanta’ shirt, olive green shorts, and a black belt. The discovery prompted a coordinated search and retrieval effort by the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Batangas, its sub-station in Tingloy, and the local authorities.

Body Recovery and Investigation

The body was ultimately retrieved and transported to Barangay Mainit, Mabini, Batangas. Here, it was handed over to the local police for further investigation. The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) from the Batangas Provincial Police Office are scheduled to perform an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Call for Continued Vigilance

In light of this incident, the PCG has issued a notice to all vessels in the vicinity to stay vigilant and report any related sightings. This measure aims to enhance the safety of maritime activities and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.