en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Body Found in River Dee Amidst Search for Missing Woman

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Body Found in River Dee Amidst Search for Missing Woman

The disheartening discovery of a body in the River Dee during a search operation has sent shockwaves through the community. The body was found amidst the search for Lucy Charles, a 39-year-old woman who had gone missing near Wrexham. Although formal identification is yet to be completed, North Wales Police have notified Lucy’s family about the grim discovery.

Search Operation and Discovery

The search for Lucy Charles was marked by extensive efforts involving local officers, the North West Underwater Search Team, mountain rescue teams, and the fire service. The search was intensified after Lucy’s personal items were found on the banks of the River Dee. The discovery of the body has unfortunately pointed towards a heartbreaking conclusion to the search operation.

Family Notification and Support

The family of Lucy Charles has been informed of the discovery and is currently receiving support from specialist officers. Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts extended his condolences to Lucy’s family and friends, affirming that they are being supported during this difficult time. The local coroner has also been informed of the situation.

Impact on the Community

Lucy Charles’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery have evoked deep emotions, raising significant concerns in the community. The extensive search and rescue operation, involving various specialized teams and resources, underscores the gravity of the situation. The profound sense of loss felt by Lucy’s family, as conveyed by her mother Vicky Charles, serves as a stark reminder of the human toll of such tragic events.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
In a startling incident near Looe Harbour, a Cornish fishing vessel unwittingly hauled in an unexploded Second World War mine, showcasing the lingering hazards of historical ordnance in coastal waters. This maritime relic, capable of containing between 500 and 1,000kg of high explosive, triggered an immediate response involving local law enforcement and the Royal Navy
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
Tragic Loss: Jason Patric's Brother, Jordan Miller, Killed in Bus Accident
25 mins ago
Tragic Loss: Jason Patric's Brother, Jordan Miller, Killed in Bus Accident
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Dramatic Collision in West Palm Beach
40 mins ago
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Dramatic Collision in West Palm Beach
Human Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Martiney Yazzie's Fire Ordeal and Shane Pinto's Return to NHL
13 mins ago
Human Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Martiney Yazzie's Fire Ordeal and Shane Pinto's Return to NHL
Tragic Construction Accident in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured
14 mins ago
Tragic Construction Accident in Liliw, Laguna: One Dead, Two Injured
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
14 mins ago
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
1 min
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
2 mins
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
3 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
3 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
5 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
9 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
10 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
10 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
10 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
47 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app