Body Found in River Dee Amidst Search for Missing Woman

The disheartening discovery of a body in the River Dee during a search operation has sent shockwaves through the community. The body was found amidst the search for Lucy Charles, a 39-year-old woman who had gone missing near Wrexham. Although formal identification is yet to be completed, North Wales Police have notified Lucy’s family about the grim discovery.

Search Operation and Discovery

The search for Lucy Charles was marked by extensive efforts involving local officers, the North West Underwater Search Team, mountain rescue teams, and the fire service. The search was intensified after Lucy’s personal items were found on the banks of the River Dee. The discovery of the body has unfortunately pointed towards a heartbreaking conclusion to the search operation.

Family Notification and Support

The family of Lucy Charles has been informed of the discovery and is currently receiving support from specialist officers. Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts extended his condolences to Lucy’s family and friends, affirming that they are being supported during this difficult time. The local coroner has also been informed of the situation.

Impact on the Community

Lucy Charles’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery have evoked deep emotions, raising significant concerns in the community. The extensive search and rescue operation, involving various specialized teams and resources, underscores the gravity of the situation. The profound sense of loss felt by Lucy’s family, as conveyed by her mother Vicky Charles, serves as a stark reminder of the human toll of such tragic events.