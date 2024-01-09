en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Body Found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: NCIS Leads Investigation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Body Found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: NCIS Leads Investigation

In the early hours of a Monday morning, the tranquil routine of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia was shattered by an unsettling discovery – a body floating in the adjacent water. The sighting, recorded at approximately 7:40 a.m., jolted the quiet shipyard into a scene of swift action and immediate investigation.

Immediate Response to the Discovery

Upon the sighting of the body, the incident was promptly reported to the authorities. The response was immediate and comprehensive. Teams from the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS), Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s own emergency services, and the Portsmouth Police Department were swiftly dispatched to the scene to address the situation.

NCIS Leads the Investigation

Given the location and nature of the incident, NCIS has taken the helm of the investigation. Their task is twofold – to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident and to confirm the identity of the deceased person. With their expertise in conducting investigations related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, NCIS is expected to shed light on this disconcerting event.

Anticipation for Further Information

As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, there is a scarcity of available details. However, further information is expected to be released as the probe progresses and more details become available. While the identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain unknown, the anticipation for clarity around this incident continues to mount within Norfolk’s community and beyond.

The incident at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard underscores the unexpected tragedies that can transpire even in places associated with strength and security. As the NCIS-led investigation unfolds, the hope is for a resolution that provides closure and helps prevent similar incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Military United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 mins ago
Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others
In an incident that has rattled the local community in Fort Worth, Texas, an explosion at a hotel has left 21 people injured and several others trapped in the basement. The unfortunate event occurred at a historic downtown hotel, causing significant damage to the structure and triggering a swift rescue operation by authorities. A Tragedy
Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
15 mins ago
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
17 mins ago
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
11 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
13 mins ago
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
13 mins ago
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
Latest Headlines
World News
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
51 seconds
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
55 seconds
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
1 min
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
1 min
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
2 mins
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
2 mins
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
4 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app