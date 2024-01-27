Boca Raton Pays Tribute: Memorial Service for Officer Lauren Kresse

A somber atmosphere will envelop the Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium in Boca Raton, Florida, this Saturday as a memorial service is held to honor Officer Lauren Kresse. The 44-year-old veteran of the Boca Raton Police Department lost her battle with cancer on January 17, leaving a void in the department where she served for two decades.

Honor and Remembrance

The service, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., will include military honors befitting Kresse's dedication to law enforcement. The reverberating sound of a three-rifle volley, a traditional military tribute, is expected to be heard around noon. The local community and attendees have been forewarned about the potential noise from the gunshots and potential parking disruptions near the Student Union.

Legacy of a Warrior Guardian Angel

Remembered for her vibrant personality and unflinching commitment to her duty, Kresse served the Boca Raton Police Department in various capacities. She was an instructor in the Police Training Unit and a member of the Boca Raton Police Honor Guard, earning the respect and admiration of her peers and the community she protected.

A Community in Mourning

Her passing has left the community and the police department in mourning. Officer Kresse is survived by her husband, a son, a daughter, and a stepdaughter. As the echoes of the three-rifle salute fade away, the memory of Kresse, a 'warrior guardian angel', will live on in the hearts of those she served and protected. A heightened police presence will be on campus during the event, a silent testament to the collective loss felt by the department.