Blaze at San Antonio Apartment Complex Displaces Residents, Investigation Underway

A blaze erupted on Tuesday afternoon at The Sage at 1955 apartment complex, situated on the North Side of San Antonio, displacing several residents and causing significant damage. The San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) received the emergency call around 3:30 p.m., directing them to the 1900 block of Larkspur. Upon arrival, they found the fire raging between the second and third floors of one of the buildings.

Advertisment

Efficient Response by SAFD

The SAFD's quick response ensured the fire was efficiently contained, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building. Their proactive measures facilitated the safe evacuation of all residents, a crucial factor that resulted in no reported injuries from this incident.

Impact and Aftermath

Advertisment

Despite the successful containment, the fire left a noticeable impact. Approximately half of the units in the affected building suffered varying degrees of damage, compelling numerous families to seek alternative accommodations. In a city where housing has become an increasingly pressing issue, this displacement poses a significant challenge for the affected residents.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by squatters seeking shelter, given that several units were found vacant with signs of unauthorized occupation. Both SAFD and San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. As the city grapples with the issue of homelessness, this fire sheds light on the dangerous conditions homeless individuals often resort to for survival.