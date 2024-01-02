en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Severely Injured in New Year’s Eve Car Accident

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Severely Injured in New Year’s Eve Car Accident

On New Year’s Eve, actress Carrie Bernans, celebrated for her roles in ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ experienced a harrowing ordeal. Bernans was seriously injured in a tragic car accident in New York City. The incident unfolded when a car rammed into a food truck where Bernans and a friend had stopped, resulting in the actress being knocked unconscious and trapped beneath the vehicle.

Details of the Incident

The accident, which transpired on the bustling intersection of West 34th Street and 9th Avenue, was severe enough to be classified as a mass casualty incident. It impacted nine other individuals, including three NYPD officers. Multiple injuries were sustained by Bernans, including broken bones, fractures, chipped teeth, and lacerations on her face.

(Also Read: Fatal Collision in Mount Maunganui Amplifies Christmas Holiday Road Toll)

Suspect in Custody

The driver, a 44-year-old male who may have been fleeing from police prior to the crash, is now in police custody. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers that can unexpectedly erupt in the city’s streets.

(Also Read: Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of Best Man Hours After Father’s Wedding)

Actress’s Condition and Recovery

Despite the severe injuries she endured, Bernans’s mother shared that her daughter is recovering and maintaining a resilient spirit. She conveyed her daughter’s strong sense of gratitude for life and expressed a heartfelt request for thoughts and prayers for her daughter’s speedy recovery.

Read More

0
Accidents United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Passerby Aids in New Year's Day Car Crash Rescue in Gary, Indiana

By Geeta Pillai

Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

By Safak Costu

High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morn ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio's Morn ...
heart comment 0
Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen

By BNN Correspondents

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chinese Fishermen
Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County
Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy
Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
3 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
3 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
3 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
3 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
3 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
4 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
5 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
5 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
11 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
20 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app