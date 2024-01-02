Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Severely Injured in New Year’s Eve Car Accident

On New Year’s Eve, actress Carrie Bernans, celebrated for her roles in ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ experienced a harrowing ordeal. Bernans was seriously injured in a tragic car accident in New York City. The incident unfolded when a car rammed into a food truck where Bernans and a friend had stopped, resulting in the actress being knocked unconscious and trapped beneath the vehicle.

Details of the Incident

The accident, which transpired on the bustling intersection of West 34th Street and 9th Avenue, was severe enough to be classified as a mass casualty incident. It impacted nine other individuals, including three NYPD officers. Multiple injuries were sustained by Bernans, including broken bones, fractures, chipped teeth, and lacerations on her face.

Suspect in Custody

The driver, a 44-year-old male who may have been fleeing from police prior to the crash, is now in police custody. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers that can unexpectedly erupt in the city’s streets.

Actress’s Condition and Recovery

Despite the severe injuries she endured, Bernans’s mother shared that her daughter is recovering and maintaining a resilient spirit. She conveyed her daughter’s strong sense of gratitude for life and expressed a heartfelt request for thoughts and prayers for her daughter’s speedy recovery.

