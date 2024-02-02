‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Injured on Set of Upcoming Film 'G20'

Actor Anthony Anderson, renowned for his role in the popular television series 'Black-ish,' encountered an unexpected setback during the filming of the upcoming thriller 'G20.' The 53-year-old star suffered an on-set injury while filming in Cape Town, South Africa, during a carefully choreographed fight scene. The incident involved Anderson, two fictional adversaries, and a seemingly innocuous chair that proved to be a formidable opponent.

On-Set Injury and Immediate Aftermath

The injury occurred when an on-set fight scene took a wrong turn, resulting in Anderson being prematurely dispatched to the emergency room. A series of CT scans and X-rays revealed that the actor had sustained a severe contusion but, fortunately, showed no signs of fractures or broken bones. Despite the sudden shock and subsequent hospital visit, Anderson maintained his humor, sharing a photo of himself on a hospital bed on his Instagram account. The post was accompanied by cheeky comments about the need for a stunt double as the years advance.

Actor Turns Incident into Humor

Anderson continued his comic narrative by posting a picture of the 'culprit' chair, humorously accusing the inanimate object of 'whooping' him. He vowed revenge in a playful tone that resonated with his fans and colleagues. Among the many reactions was one from Tracee Ellis Ross, Anderson's co-star from 'Black-ish,' who expressed relief that Anderson was okay after the incident.

'G20': An Upcoming Thriller

The film 'G20,' where the accident took place, is an action thriller directed by Patricia Riggen, with a script penned by Logan and Noah Miller. The star-studded cast features not only Anderson but also renowned actors like Viola Davis, Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Antony Starr, and others. The plot of the film revolves around terrorists overtaking the G20 Summit, promising suspense and high-stakes action for the audience. Despite the unforeseen incident, production continues, with the official release date yet to be announced.