Bishkek CHPP Restores Water Supply Temperature Following Accident

On 3rd February, the Bishkek combined heat and power plant (CHPP) reported a significant improvement in their water supply temperature, increasing it from 35 to 70 degrees Celsius. This rise comes as a response to an accident that occurred at the facility on February 2 around 3 a.m., causing a shutdown of two boilers and a significant decrease in the water supply temperature.

Swift Recovery Efforts

The accident, which resulted in equipment failure and three employees injured, led to a decline in the water supply temperature from the standard 65-70 degrees Celsius to 45-50 degrees. Consequently, the delivery of hot water to the city had been temporarily halted. In response, an emergency headquarters was established to manage the aftermath of the incident and restore the damaged equipment.

Extreme Measures to Restore Normalcy

Chief Engineer Nurlan Kuljigachev announced that four additional boiler units were connected to the two units that remained operational post-incident. Furthermore, one turbine unit was also connected to aid in electricity generation. These measures were implemented to restore the normal functioning of the CHPP and provide adequate heating and electricity to the connected areas.

The Aftermath and Future Preparations

The president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, inspected the progress of restoration works at the Bishkek CHPP following the accident. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bakyt Torobayev, revealed that the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the energy department worked relentlessly to clean the facility and restart the boilers. The plan now is to ensure the stable operation of the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP) to prevent any future accidents, thereby securing the supply of heat and hot water to the residents of Bishkek.