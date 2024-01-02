en English
Accidents

Birmingham Couple’s Heroic Floodwater Rescue

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Birmingham Couple’s Heroic Floodwater Rescue

In a remarkable act of bravery, a couple from Hall Green, Birmingham, stepped in to save a woman and her toddler from a car being engulfed by floodwater. The incident unfolded when Liam Lynch and his partner Tia Draper halted to capture the intense water flow, only to notice a vehicle attempting to cross it. The rapid current soon overpowered the car, causing it to drift towards a bridge.

A Quick-Thinking Rescue

Liam, a professional roadworks engineer, sprang into action, fetching ratchet straps from his van to anchor the car to the bridge, stopping it from being swept further downstream. The first to be rescued was the child. Liam carefully handed the little girl to Tia, who despite being five months pregnant, managed to catch her safely.

Rescuing the Driver

With the child out of harm’s way, Liam then turned his attention to the driver trapped in the vehicle. In a display of unflinching courage, he helped her out of the perilous situation, ensuring she reached safety.

Heroism and Teamwork

The couple attributes their presence at the scene to fate and highlights their mutual teamwork as pivotal to the successful rescue. They also stressed the importance of understanding the dangers of floodwater, urging fellow drivers to exercise extreme caution when faced with similar circumstances. The West Midlands Police lauded the pair’s heroism, dubbing Liam a ‘local hero’.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

