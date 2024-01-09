Bird-in-Hand Family Inn to Reopen After Tragic Explosion: An Emblem of Resilience

The Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, a beloved establishment nestled in the heart of Lancaster County, is poised to reopen its doors to the public this Tuesday. This announcement follows a catastrophic incident three weeks ago, where an explosion ripped through the front office, claiming the life of an employee and causing significant damage to the property. The inn, located at 2740 Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, is open for reservations, offering a beacon of resilience amidst the aftermath of the incident.

Preparations for Welcoming Guests

John E. Smucker II, the inn’s president and CEO, expressed his anticipation to welcome returning and new guests. Accommodations will be provided in the Pool Building, the part of the property that was spared from the explosion. This building houses 64 rooms and suites, and a range of recreational amenities like heated indoor pools, a hot tub, a game room, and an exercise room. Guests will find the temporary check-in desk in the D Lobby of the building. Smucker ensured that the Pool Building has undergone all necessary inspections and is ready to offer a safe and comfortable stay.

Impact and Aftermath of the Explosion

The explosion, which took place on December 18th, around 2:30 a.m., caused an estimated financial damage ranging from $1 million to $2 million. The impact was primarily on the sales office, registration area, and a few rooms. Guests with reservations in the affected sections are being contacted by the team to provide updates. The Bird-in-Hand Corporation confirmed the tragic loss of Michelle Miller, a 61-year-old night auditor. Miller had devoted 34 years of service to the hotel and was the casualty of the unfortunate incident. At the time of the explosion, the hotel was empty of guests due to annual pre-Christmas repairs.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Plans

The state police fire marshal and Lancaster County Criminal Investigation Unit’s probe into the cause and circumstances of the explosion is in progress. Additional rooms in the Front Building will be reopened once they pass safety assessments and are cleared for occupancy. Despite the setback, the inn’s adjacent Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord managed to reopen on December 28, reflecting the resilience of the establishment and its commitment to servicing its community.