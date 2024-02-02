Bipartisan Support Emerges for 'Jaxx's Law' After MoDOT Claims Unborn Baby as Employee in Worker's Lawsuit

In the heart of Jefferson City, Missouri, a battle of justice is being waged. The epicenter of this conflict is the controversial death of pregnant MoDOT worker, Kaitlyn Anderson, and her colleague, James Brooks, who were tragically killed in a work zone in November 2021. The incident has since ignited a legal firestorm, leading their bereaved families to file a lawsuit against MoDOT for allegedly failing to provide adequate protective measures, such as a buffer truck.

A Controversial Defense Strategy

Attorney Andrew Mundwiller, representing the families, expressed his indignation over the defense strategy adopted by MoDOT. In a bold move, MoDOT claimed Anderson's unborn child, Jaxx, as an employee. This maneuver, if successful, could potentially dismiss the lawsuit and reduce the case to a mere worker's compensation claim, thus effectively stifling the families' quest for justice.

Jaxx's Law: A Beacon of Hope

Reacting to this contentious tactic, Tonya Musskopf, Anderson's mother, has found herself at the helm of a groundbreaking legislative proposal - 'Jaxx's Law'. This proposed bill, which has garnered bipartisan support, firmly states that an unborn child cannot, under any circumstances, be considered an employee of a business. The primary intent behind this law is to ensure that justice is rendered to families when a family member falls victim to a workplace accident.

Democratic Representative Michael Burton, alongside Republican Representatives Dean Van Schoiack and Cyndi Buccheit-Courtway, have rallied behind 'Jaxx's Law', signaling a rare instance of political unity in an often divided landscape.

Missouri Supreme Court: The Final Arbiter

The fate of 'Jaxx's Law' now rests in the hands of the Missouri Supreme Court, who are currently mulling over the issue. A decision from the highest echelons of Missouri's judicial system is expected imminently. MoDOT, on the other hand, has chosen to maintain silence, refraining from commenting on the ongoing litigation.

The tragic death of Kaitlyn Anderson and her unborn child, Jaxx, has exposed a glaring loophole in the legal system, sparking a crucial conversation about workers' rights and the definition of employment. As the world eagerly anticipates the court's verdict, one thing is clear - whatever the outcome, it will undoubtedly set a precedent for future cases, potentially reshaping the legal landscape in Missouri and beyond.