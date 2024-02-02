Bingham County Deputy Implicated in Fatal Car Accident

In a harrowing incident on Thursday in the 600 block of North 1100 East, Bingham County, Idaho, a fatal car crash has implicated a local deputy. The Idaho State Police, who are currently investigating the event, reported the accident that has left one dead and two severely injured.

Tragic Collision

Around 1 p.m., a 38-year-old female Bingham County deputy, whose identity remains undisclosed, veered into oncoming traffic while driving a patrol SUV. The deputy's vehicle struck head-on with a pickup truck, leading to a catastrophic collision. The elderly driver of the truck, 80-year-old Robert Beal, tragically died at the scene despite receiving immediate medical aid from fellow deputies. The deputy also sustained severe injuries in the collision.

Other Casualties

Another victim of the crash was a 76-year-old woman, a passenger in Beal's truck. The woman, who remains unnamed, was seriously injured in the accident. Both she and the deputy involved were swiftly transported to a local hospital for urgent medical care. The crash was so severe that the vehicles ended up off the roadway, necessitating the extrication of all parties by first responders.

Ongoing Investigation

While the deputy's identity remains shielded, Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner confirmed that she had served with the sheriff's office for approximately nine years. The fatal collision has sparked questions about the deputy's responsibility, as early reports suggest her vehicle was the one that drifted into the opposing lane. The Idaho State Police continue to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the crash, leaving the residents of Bingham County awaiting answers.