Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dreamliner Makes Emergency Landing Due to Windshield Crack

A flight to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was forced to make an emergency return to Dhaka following the appearance of a crack in the cockpit windshield of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The incident transpired about two hours into the flight, instigating Captain Tania Reza to adhere to safety guidelines and backtrack to the original airport.

A Safe Return

The aircraft, ferrying 285 passengers and 12 crew members, managed a safe landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Following the unforeseen incident, passengers were provided accommodation in a hotel and were subsequently transported to their destination on a replacement flight the following day.

Investigation and Repair

The aircraft in question is currently undergoing repairs. Officials from Biman are engaged in a collaborative investigation with Boeing to determine the cause of the crack. The focus of the investigation is to ascertain whether the crack was a product of manufacturing defects or induced by other factors.

Recurring Incidents

This occurrence is not a standalone event. Biman Bangladesh Airlines has confronted similar difficulties with cockpit windshields on two prior occasions within the last two years. One such incident involved a Boeing 737 in Malaysia in February 2022, and another incident occurred with a Dreamliner in August en route to Doha.