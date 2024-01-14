Biloxi Hit-and-Run: Elderly Resident Charged in Pedestrian’s Death

A life was abruptly extinguished on the streets of Biloxi this Saturday, following a hit-and-run incident that ended in tragedy. The accident, which took place at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Esters Boulevard, claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

Suspect Flees the Scene

The Biloxi Police Department received a distress call about the accident, only to be informed by the caller that the driver involved in the crash was attempting to escape the scene. Despite the swift response of the officers, the victim fatally succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Witnesses Lead to Arrest

However, the story did not end there. The vigilant eyes of witnesses at the scene were able to provide the police with a detailed description of the vehicle and its license plate number. This crucial information led to the swift identification and arrest of the suspect, Norris Payne, a 70-year-old resident of Biloxi.

Hit-and-Run Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Payne has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death. After his arrest, Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Payne’s bond at $200,000, following which he was booked into the Harrison County jail. It remains unclear whether there was any pre-existing relationship between Payne and the victim. The Biloxi motor officers, criminal investigators, and crime scene investigators are collaborating to further probe the incident. Meanwhile, the Biloxi Police Department is urging the public to come forward with any additional information about the accident.