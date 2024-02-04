Bhutan Helicopter Crash Survivors Struggle to Obtain Rightful Insurance Claims

In the wake of a devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two members of the Gyeltshen family in Bhutan on March 3, 2023, the surviving family has been embroiled in a protracted battle to obtain rightful insurance claims. The crash led to the tragic deaths of Gyem Gyeltshen's wife and four-year-old daughter, while Gyem, his elder daughter, and the pilot survived the incident.

Insurance Claims Delayed

The insurance contract with Drukair, the airline operating the helicopter, stipulates that the family of the deceased should receive a voluntary settlement of USD 200,000 per deceased. However, despite repeated communications between Drukair, the Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan (RICB), and the international reinsurers, the settlement has been mired in delays due to misinformation and lack of clear communication.

Reinsurers Involved

The international reinsurers involved in the case are QBE Insurance Group Limited, based in Australia, and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC. While a reserve fund of USD 400,000 has been earmarked for the deceased victims, the actual settlement offered was a mere USD 10,000 per deceased, inclusive of funeral expenses.

Survivor's Struggles

Gyem Gyeltshen, unaware of the full insurance entitlement, was initially prepared to accept this significantly reduced amount without signing any legal documents. A critical meeting between all stakeholders has been scheduled for February 6 to chart a way forward.

This ongoing struggle underscores the complexities involved in international insurance claims and the challenges that survivors face in navigating these convoluted processes. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for clearer communication and transparency in such critical matters.