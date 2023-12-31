en English
Accidents

Bermuda in Turmoil: Controversial Sentence, Healthcare Crisis and Development Dispute

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:16 am EST
Bermuda in Turmoil: Controversial Sentence, Healthcare Crisis and Development Dispute

In the heart of Bermuda, a potent mix of judicial decisions, healthcare crises, and development controversies are stirring the national conversation. Makhail Saltus, a Bermuda national, has been handed a six-month suspended jail sentence and a two-year driving ban, sparking national outrage. His sentence comes after pleading guilty to causing severe injuries to two Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers by careless driving under the COVID-19 shelter-in-place regulations.

Justice Served or Miscarried?

Private Ndavyah Williams, one of the soldiers injured in the incident, endured career-ending injuries due to Saltus’s reckless actions. The incident that unfolded on June 29, 2020, has led to a broad societal debate on the severity of punishments for such offenses. The presiding judge acknowledged that the sentence might be perceived as unsatisfactory to some, further fueling public dissatisfaction.

Bermuda’s Healthcare Crisis

In addition to the controversial court ruling, Bermuda’s King Edward VII Memorial Hospital is grappling with its own crisis. A surge of emergency room patients, sparked in part by incidents such as the Saltus case, has resulted in dreadfully long wait times for beds. This increasing strain on the healthcare system, already buckling under financial pressure, has heightened concerns about Bermuda’s health infrastructure capabilities.

Development Controversy Shakes Bermuda

And as if the legal and health crises were not enough, a new development controversy has swept across Bermuda. Westend Properties’ proposal for a large-scale residential and tourism project has sparked public opposition. Despite a petition against the development garnering 4,000 signatures, reflecting significant public concern about the potential impact on the local economy and environment, the government approved the special development order.

This trio of crises – legal, health, and development – currently gripping Bermuda serves as a stark reminder of the challenges the nation faces as it navigates its way through this tumultuous period.

Accidents Bermuda
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

