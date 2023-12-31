en English
Accidents

Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST
Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old software engineer, Divyanshu Sharma, fell to his death from the 33rd floor of an apartment in Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the early hours of a Friday morning at Bhattarahalli, near KR Pura, in east Bengaluru. Sharma was at a friend’s apartment, cleaning up the remnants of the night’s festivities, when he allegedly slipped while disposing of cigarette ash from the balcony.

A Night of Revelry Ends in Tragedy

On the night of the incident, Sharma and his friends had planned on watching a movie at Phoenix Mall. However, arriving late for the show, they decided to party at a pub in Indiranagar instead. The group returned to the apartment around 2:30 am. Sharma, who was employed at a private company and resided in Kodigehalli (KR Pura), decided to clean the room, which was littered with ash and cigarette buds from the night’s celebrations. In an unfortunate mishap, he slipped and fell while disposing of the ash from the balcony.

Discovery of the Incident

The grim discovery of Sharma’s body was made early in the morning by society members on the walking track of the apartment complex. They informed other residents through a common WhatsApp group. Identification was made possible through an ID card found near the body. Sharma was originally from Uttar Pradesh, and his father, a retired Indian Air Force employee, lives with other family members in Horamavu.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have begun their preliminary investigations into the incident, questioning Sharma’s friends who were present at the apartment. An autopsy report is awaited to confirm the cause of death. The tragic accident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers that can accompany what started as a night of merriment and celebration.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

