en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Negligent Driving

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Negligent Driving

A complex chain-reaction collision involving a private fuel tanker, a Tata Ace goods vehicle, a car, and a motorcycle led to extensive damage and minor injuries near the RR Nagar arch in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. The crash, which resulted in a shower of shattered fancy glassware across the road, served as a stark reminder of the dangers of negligent driving.

In the Blink of an Eye

The incident unfolded when a private fuel tanker, failing to decelerate at a traffic signal, crashed into a Tata Ace goods vehicle. The impact of the collision thrust the goods vehicle into a car, which in turn collided with a motorcycle waiting at the signal. The outcome was a nightmarish tableau of twisted metal and scattered glassware.

The Aftermath

The force of the collision caused numerous boxes of fancy drinking glasses being transported by the goods vehicle to spill onto the road, their contents shattering into countless pieces. As curious bystanders attempted to salvage the fallen goods, police officers at the scene intervened, prioritizing safety over salvage.

A Swift Response

Fortunately, the Byatarayanapura traffic police, who were managing traffic at a nearby junction close to the RR Nagar metro station, were quick to respond. The injured two-wheeler rider was given immediate attention and the area was cordoned off to prevent further mishaps. An investigation into the incident is underway, and a case will be filed against the tanker driver pending the injured biker’s statement.

0
Accidents India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Underage Driving in Bid to Curb Accidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Heroic Rescue on Umgeni River: A Wake-Up Call Amid Ongoing Flood Warnings

By Israel Ojoko

IndiGo Flight Returns to Patna Airport Due to Technical Snag

By Dil Bar Irshad

SK Councilor in Iloilo Arrested After Accidental Shooting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

First World Odia Language Conference to be Held in Bhubaneswar ...
@Accidents · 15 mins
First World Odia Language Conference to be Held in Bhubaneswar ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman’s Life

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Van Crash near Leamington Claims Woman's Life
Jordanian Armed Forces Dispatch Medical Evacuation Plane for Family in Saudi Arabia

By Safak Costu

Jordanian Armed Forces Dispatch Medical Evacuation Plane for Family in Saudi Arabia
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Reckless Crash Claims Three Lives in South Los Angeles

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Reckless Crash Claims Three Lives in South Los Angeles
Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year’s Holiday

By Olalekan Adigun

Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year's Holiday
Latest Headlines
World News
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
11 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
12 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
40 seconds
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
42 seconds
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
47 seconds
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
2 mins
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
2 mins
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app