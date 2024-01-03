Bengaluru Chain-Reaction Collision: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Negligent Driving

A complex chain-reaction collision involving a private fuel tanker, a Tata Ace goods vehicle, a car, and a motorcycle led to extensive damage and minor injuries near the RR Nagar arch in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. The crash, which resulted in a shower of shattered fancy glassware across the road, served as a stark reminder of the dangers of negligent driving.

In the Blink of an Eye

The incident unfolded when a private fuel tanker, failing to decelerate at a traffic signal, crashed into a Tata Ace goods vehicle. The impact of the collision thrust the goods vehicle into a car, which in turn collided with a motorcycle waiting at the signal. The outcome was a nightmarish tableau of twisted metal and scattered glassware.

The Aftermath

The force of the collision caused numerous boxes of fancy drinking glasses being transported by the goods vehicle to spill onto the road, their contents shattering into countless pieces. As curious bystanders attempted to salvage the fallen goods, police officers at the scene intervened, prioritizing safety over salvage.

A Swift Response

Fortunately, the Byatarayanapura traffic police, who were managing traffic at a nearby junction close to the RR Nagar metro station, were quick to respond. The injured two-wheeler rider was given immediate attention and the area was cordoned off to prevent further mishaps. An investigation into the incident is underway, and a case will be filed against the tanker driver pending the injured biker’s statement.