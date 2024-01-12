Bend Police Report 602 DUII Arrests in 2023 as New Oregon Laws Expand Intoxicant Definition and Target Retail Theft

As the year 2023 wrapped up, the Bend Police Department in Oregon catalogued an astonishing 602 DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants) arrests. This statistic, though marking a slight dip from the previous year, averaged out to around 50 arrests each month, a figure that demands attention.

DUII Arrests: A Closer Look

Scrutiny of the DUII arrests revealed a pattern: a significant portion of these incidents transpired between midnight and 1 a.m., a period when the risk of impaired driving is typically heightened. However, an almost 40% fraction of these arrests occurred unexpectedly during daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., signalling that DUII is not confined to the late hours of the night.

A closer examination of the data unearthed alarming details. Of the individuals apprehended, 119 had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .20 or above, a level that is 2.5 times the legal limit. Shockingly, 15 individuals were found with a BAC of .30, a concentration so high it necessitates special clearance from a hospital before the individual can be booked into jail.

Expanding the Definition of Intoxicants

While alcohol was a common factor in many DUII cases, the investigations unearthed the presence of various drugs, including THC, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. This revelation played a role in influencing a recent legislative change in Oregon.

At the dawn of January, House Bill 2316 took effect, significantly broadening the definition of intoxicants in relation to DUII. This expansion now encompasses any substance that could potentially impair driving abilities, including the misuse of over-the-counter medications and excessive intake of caffeine.

Addressing Organized Retail Theft

In tandem with the changes to DUII laws, Oregon has also implemented a new law aimed at curbing the persistent issue of organized retail theft. This legislation enhances potential sentencing for offenders, allows for the consolidation of charges across counties for prosecution in a single county, and escalates penalties for repeat offenders, thus sending a stern message to those engaging in such activities.