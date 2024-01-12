en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Bend Police Report 602 DUII Arrests in 2023 as New Oregon Laws Expand Intoxicant Definition and Target Retail Theft

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Bend Police Report 602 DUII Arrests in 2023 as New Oregon Laws Expand Intoxicant Definition and Target Retail Theft

As the year 2023 wrapped up, the Bend Police Department in Oregon catalogued an astonishing 602 DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants) arrests. This statistic, though marking a slight dip from the previous year, averaged out to around 50 arrests each month, a figure that demands attention.

DUII Arrests: A Closer Look

Scrutiny of the DUII arrests revealed a pattern: a significant portion of these incidents transpired between midnight and 1 a.m., a period when the risk of impaired driving is typically heightened. However, an almost 40% fraction of these arrests occurred unexpectedly during daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., signalling that DUII is not confined to the late hours of the night.

A closer examination of the data unearthed alarming details. Of the individuals apprehended, 119 had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .20 or above, a level that is 2.5 times the legal limit. Shockingly, 15 individuals were found with a BAC of .30, a concentration so high it necessitates special clearance from a hospital before the individual can be booked into jail.

Expanding the Definition of Intoxicants

While alcohol was a common factor in many DUII cases, the investigations unearthed the presence of various drugs, including THC, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. This revelation played a role in influencing a recent legislative change in Oregon.

At the dawn of January, House Bill 2316 took effect, significantly broadening the definition of intoxicants in relation to DUII. This expansion now encompasses any substance that could potentially impair driving abilities, including the misuse of over-the-counter medications and excessive intake of caffeine.

Addressing Organized Retail Theft

In tandem with the changes to DUII laws, Oregon has also implemented a new law aimed at curbing the persistent issue of organized retail theft. This legislation enhances potential sentencing for offenders, allows for the consolidation of charges across counties for prosecution in a single county, and escalates penalties for repeat offenders, thus sending a stern message to those engaging in such activities.

0
Accidents Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
46 seconds ago
Impaired Driving Case in Barrie: Woman to Plead Guilty
In December 2022, a car crash in Barrie’s south end caused serious injuries to three pedestrians. The driver, Cassie Korzenko, a 33-year-old mother of two from Barrie, has now expressed her intent to plead guilty. Korzenko has a documented history of opioid addiction and involvement in multiple collisions. Details of the Incident The victims of
Impaired Driving Case in Barrie: Woman to Plead Guilty
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
7 mins ago
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker's Fall At Frankfort Grainery
7 mins ago
High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker's Fall At Frankfort Grainery
Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force's New Year's Eve Operation Nets Multiple Arrests
1 min ago
Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force's New Year's Eve Operation Nets Multiple Arrests
Former Patient Returns to Thank Life-Savers: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude
4 mins ago
Former Patient Returns to Thank Life-Savers: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude
Deputies and Firefighters in Flagler County, Florida, Conduct Dramatic Rescue of Grandmother and Child
5 mins ago
Deputies and Firefighters in Flagler County, Florida, Conduct Dramatic Rescue of Grandmother and Child
Latest Headlines
World News
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
18 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
25 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
2 mins
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app