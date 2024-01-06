en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Benapole Express Fire: Pharmacy Student Among the Missing

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 9:05 am EST
Benapole Express Fire: Pharmacy Student Among the Missing

In the chilling aftermath of the Benapole Express fire incident, a promising pharmacy student, Chandrima Chowdhury from the University of Asia Pacific, has gone missing. Her last known contact with her family was roughly thirty minutes before the train was engulfed in flames on Friday night in Gopibagh, Dhaka.

Relentless Search for Chandrima

Chandrima’s family has since been scouring various hospitals in a desperate search for her. Despite their efforts, including checking the emergency department of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Chandrima’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Her cousin, Anindya Pal, reports that Chandrima was en route to Dhaka when the fire began, and her phone has been unreachable since the incident.

Arson Attack Claims Four Lives

The train fire, confirmed to be an act of arson, has tragically claimed four lives. Dhaka’s fire service reportedly dispatched seven units to combat the flames and managed to douse the fire. The incident is suspected to be a calculated act of sabotage, as speculated by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Other Missing Persons and Injuries

Chandrima is not the sole individual missing after the fire. Abu Talha, son of Abdul Haque, and Elina Easmin along with her family, have also vanished in the wake of the fire. Their frantic families have been conducting parallel searches in hospitals. Several individuals, victims of the fire, are undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

The catastrophe of the Benapole Express fire has left a trail of despair, with families left in agony as they search for their missing loved ones. Amidst the wreckage, the hope persists that Chandrima and others will be found and reunited with their families.

0
Accidents Bangladesh World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded After Inflight Blowout and Warning Light Issues
In a startling turn of events, a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner, operated by Alaska Airlines, was restricted from embarking on long-haul flights over water due to a warning light indicating a potential pressurization issue. This information surfaced in the aftermath of an inflight blowout on January 6, 2024, when a plug covering an unused
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded After Inflight Blowout and Warning Light Issues
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
15 mins ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Unusual Predicament: SUV Plunges into Waffle House in Lakeland
23 mins ago
Unusual Predicament: SUV Plunges into Waffle House in Lakeland
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
6 mins ago
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
Indonesia Grounds Lion Air's Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Amid Safety Concerns
13 mins ago
Indonesia Grounds Lion Air's Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Amid Safety Concerns
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
14 mins ago
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
1 min
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
1 min
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
UK Startup Genomics Raises $35 Million to Advance Polygenic Risk Scores
2 mins
UK Startup Genomics Raises $35 Million to Advance Polygenic Risk Scores
Blinken Voices Support for Defense Secretary Austin Amidst Revelation of Hospitalization
2 mins
Blinken Voices Support for Defense Secretary Austin Amidst Revelation of Hospitalization
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 Max: A Move Towards Enhanced Air Travel Safety
3 mins
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 Max: A Move Towards Enhanced Air Travel Safety
Iowa Right to Life Urges Focus on Fetal Development Ahead of GOP Caucuses
3 mins
Iowa Right to Life Urges Focus on Fetal Development Ahead of GOP Caucuses
POLITICO Amplifies New York Operation with Dedicated Site and Expanded Playbook
5 mins
POLITICO Amplifies New York Operation with Dedicated Site and Expanded Playbook
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
5 mins
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
Mikel Arteta Calls for 'Mental Reset' Amidst Arsenal's Performance Slump
5 mins
Mikel Arteta Calls for 'Mental Reset' Amidst Arsenal's Performance Slump
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app