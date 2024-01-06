Benapole Express Fire: Pharmacy Student Among the Missing

In the chilling aftermath of the Benapole Express fire incident, a promising pharmacy student, Chandrima Chowdhury from the University of Asia Pacific, has gone missing. Her last known contact with her family was roughly thirty minutes before the train was engulfed in flames on Friday night in Gopibagh, Dhaka.

Relentless Search for Chandrima

Chandrima’s family has since been scouring various hospitals in a desperate search for her. Despite their efforts, including checking the emergency department of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Chandrima’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Her cousin, Anindya Pal, reports that Chandrima was en route to Dhaka when the fire began, and her phone has been unreachable since the incident.

Arson Attack Claims Four Lives

The train fire, confirmed to be an act of arson, has tragically claimed four lives. Dhaka’s fire service reportedly dispatched seven units to combat the flames and managed to douse the fire. The incident is suspected to be a calculated act of sabotage, as speculated by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Other Missing Persons and Injuries

Chandrima is not the sole individual missing after the fire. Abu Talha, son of Abdul Haque, and Elina Easmin along with her family, have also vanished in the wake of the fire. Their frantic families have been conducting parallel searches in hospitals. Several individuals, victims of the fire, are undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

The catastrophe of the Benapole Express fire has left a trail of despair, with families left in agony as they search for their missing loved ones. Amidst the wreckage, the hope persists that Chandrima and others will be found and reunited with their families.