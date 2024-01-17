Beloved Kilscanlon Farmer, Thomas Childs, Tragically Dies in Farm Accident

Thomas (Tom) Childs, a seasoned farmer hailing from Kilscanlon, Galbally, met an untimely demise in a suspected accident on his farm in County Limerick. The unfortunate event took place on a Tuesday afternoon and is now the subject of an in-depth investigation by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). The community reels from the impact of Mr. Child's sudden departure, his absence leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

Mourning a Pillar of the Community

Survived by his wife Eleanor, daughters Elaine and Melissa, brother Richie, and sisters Ann, Betty, Catherine, Emma, Rita, and Veronica, Mr. Child's loss is deeply felt. An extended family of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and countless friends and neighbors join them in mourning. Mr. Childs was a beloved figure in the community, his humor and kindness leaving an indelible mark on those he encountered.

Outpouring of Condolences and Tributes

Tributes and messages of condolence have flooded RIP.ie, each message a testament to Mr. Child's significant role in the community. Many have shared their sympathies and fond recollections of shared laughter and memories with Mr. Childs, emphasizing the profound impact of his abrupt passing.

Investigation into the Tragic Incident

The Health and Safety Authority has undertaken the task of unraveling the circumstances surrounding Mr. Child's death. This incident adds to the tally of 43 workplace fatalities that Ireland witnessed in 2023, 16 of which were farmers. The investigation aims to shed light on the matter and help prevent future accidents in the farming sector.