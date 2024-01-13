en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Beloved Community Member Jordan Lee Powell Dies in Tragic Vehicle Collision

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Beloved Community Member Jordan Lee Powell Dies in Tragic Vehicle Collision

In a tragic turn of events, Jordan Lee Powell, a 29-year-old man beloved by his community, died in a vehicle collision in the Sandfields area of Port Talbot. Known for his vibrant personality, Powell’s untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. The incident occurred on Southfields Road on Thursday, January 4.

A Heartfelt Tribute

In a poignant tribute shared through South Wales Police, Powell’s family expressed their grief over the loss of a cherished loved one. Powell was remembered as a loving fiancé, father, stepdad, brother, son, nephew, and grandson. Through their words, the family painted a picture of a lively soul who, much like Peter Pan, never wanted to grow up. His infectious smile and zest for life had a way of lighting up any room he entered, making his absence all the more palpable.

Police Investigation Underway

South Wales Police are actively investigating the incident and have issued a call for witnesses to the collision to come forward. They have requested that anyone with information pertaining to the crash contact them using the reference number 2400004570. The public can reach out to the police through various communication channels, including live chat, email, and by phone. There is also the option to provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Another Tragic Loss

In an unrelated incident, former Marion volunteer firefighter, 22-year-old Clarissa Martin, also lost her life in a fatal crash in South Carolina after her SUV overturned. She was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Martin had been a member of the Millersburg Fire Company in Pennsylvania since December 2019. Heather Stephens, the vice president of the Millersburg Fire Company, described Martin as a dedicated and goal-driven young woman, who had dreams of becoming a paid firefighter and climbing the ranks to fire chief. Marion Fire Rescue extended their condolences to Martin’s family, and both fire stations are providing counseling to the firefighters affected by the tragic incident.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
In a tragic incident at the state-run MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a cancer patient lost his life due to a power outage that disrupted the oxygen supply. The patient, Gopal Bhati, was receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma center when the unfortunate event occurred early on Friday. The emergency generator’s failure to kick in
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
15 mins ago
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
16 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
3 mins ago
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage
8 mins ago
Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage
King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown
8 mins ago
King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
7 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
11 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
18 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
1 min
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
2 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
2 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
2 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
2 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app