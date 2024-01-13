Beloved Community Member Jordan Lee Powell Dies in Tragic Vehicle Collision

In a tragic turn of events, Jordan Lee Powell, a 29-year-old man beloved by his community, died in a vehicle collision in the Sandfields area of Port Talbot. Known for his vibrant personality, Powell’s untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. The incident occurred on Southfields Road on Thursday, January 4.

A Heartfelt Tribute

In a poignant tribute shared through South Wales Police, Powell’s family expressed their grief over the loss of a cherished loved one. Powell was remembered as a loving fiancé, father, stepdad, brother, son, nephew, and grandson. Through their words, the family painted a picture of a lively soul who, much like Peter Pan, never wanted to grow up. His infectious smile and zest for life had a way of lighting up any room he entered, making his absence all the more palpable.

Police Investigation Underway

South Wales Police are actively investigating the incident and have issued a call for witnesses to the collision to come forward. They have requested that anyone with information pertaining to the crash contact them using the reference number 2400004570. The public can reach out to the police through various communication channels, including live chat, email, and by phone. There is also the option to provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Another Tragic Loss

In an unrelated incident, former Marion volunteer firefighter, 22-year-old Clarissa Martin, also lost her life in a fatal crash in South Carolina after her SUV overturned. She was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Martin had been a member of the Millersburg Fire Company in Pennsylvania since December 2019. Heather Stephens, the vice president of the Millersburg Fire Company, described Martin as a dedicated and goal-driven young woman, who had dreams of becoming a paid firefighter and climbing the ranks to fire chief. Marion Fire Rescue extended their condolences to Martin’s family, and both fire stations are providing counseling to the firefighters affected by the tragic incident.