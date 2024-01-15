Belfast Faces Traffic Delays Amidst Frosty Weather and Asphalt Spill

Monday afternoon in Belfast was marked by an unexpected disruption as a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) accidentally spilled steaming asphalt at the Dee Street roundabout in the Harbour Estate. The incident, which occurred shortly before 3pm, prompted an immediate clean-up operation and potential traffic delays, causing ripple effects throughout the city's usual rhythm.

Weather Woes

The mishap occurred during challenging weather conditions, with temperatures plunging below freezing and roads glittering with ice and snow. The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, with a forecast of several centimeters of snow expected in higher ground areas, painting a frosty picture for the week. Road salting had been carried out during the early hours of the morning, an attempt to mitigate these hazardous driving conditions.

The Greater Belfast Traffic Update

In another traffic-related update from Belfast, the traffic signals at the junction of the M1 off-slip and Blacks Road were reported as non-operational. This called for drivers to exercise increased caution, prepared to halt or yield until the necessary repairs were accomplished. An ongoing recovery operation was also in effect for a vehicle that had caught fire on the M1 near junction 14 at Tamnamore, adding another layer to the day's traffic complications.

The yellow weather warning for snow and ice was extended for much of the week. This, coupled with road conditions being continuously monitored, painted a cautious picture for Belfast's drivers. The cold snap was expected to linger throughout the week, with widespread frost and ice potentially leading to further travelling difficulties. With maximum temperatures not expected to rise above 6°C, and some areas not rising above freezing, the city braced itself for an icy week