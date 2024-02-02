Baton Rouge Boosts Security and Child Safety Measures for Mardi Gras Parades

With the Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the horizon, local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security measures to ensure the safety of all participants. Additional personnel support will be deployed as needed, reflecting the city's commitment to maintaining a secure environment for one of its most celebrated annual events.

Child Safety: A Primary Focus

Authorities are advising parents to take additional precautions to ensure their children's safety during the parades. Recommendations include dressing children in visible clothing and teaching them essential personal information, such as their names, addresses, and parents' contact details. For younger children who may struggle to remember this information, parents are advised to place identification details in the child's pocket or on a bracelet.

Recognizing Help and Ensuring Visibility

One key safety tip emphasized by authorities is the importance of children recognizing 'helpers,' particularly uniformed officers, who can assist if they become lost. For nighttime parades, children should be equipped with glow sticks to improve visibility. Sgt. Landon Groger from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office stressed the importance of adhering to safety measures, such as respecting barricades and avoiding crossing over or under them.

Public Safety Agencies and Law Enforcement: A Unified Front

The city's public safety agencies, including the fire department and law enforcement, are ready to ensure a safe Mardi Gras season. Millions of dollars have been allocated for out-of-town police protection to secure parade routes, with multiple law enforcement agencies across the state involved. A 'booking bus' will be operational to process offenders swiftly, following the processing of 235 arrests mainly for weapon and drug charges during the previous year's Mardi Gras. The city's proactive approach to safety also includes preparations of parade routes, first aid and lost child stations, and Operation Mardi Gras for victims of violent crimes.