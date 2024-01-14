en English
Accidents

Bantwal MLA Injured in Hit-and-Run: Case Registered Against Driver

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Bantwal MLA Injured in Hit-and-Run: Case Registered Against Driver

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, an incident shook the small town of Tenka Yadapadavu. MLA U. Rajesh Naik, a prominent figure in Bantwal’s political sphere, was struck by a car while crossing the road in front of Gopalakrishna Temple. The driver sped away, leaving the injured MLA behind, marking a stark hit-and-run event that would send ripples through the community.

Unfortunate Event Unfolds

MLA Naik had just concluded his participation in a local function and was making his way on foot when tragedy struck around 1.30 p.m. The vehicle, identified by its registration number KA 19 MD 6298, was traveling from Moodbidri to Mangaluru. As it approached the Gopalakrishna Temple, the car made contact with the MLA, causing immediate injuries to both of his knees.

A Swift Police Response

In the tense aftermath of the incident, local authorities sprang into action. Using a 112 Hoysala police jeep, they managed to intercept the errant vehicle at Gurupura Junction. The car’s driver, identified as Mohammed Sufail, was apprehended, and a case was promptly registered. Eyewitness Pawan Kumar Shetty, who also serves as the Personal Assistant to the MLA, filed the complaint leading to charges under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 134 (a)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Update on MLA’s Condition

Following the incident, MLA Naik was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mangaluru. There, he received immediate medical attention for the injuries sustained to his knees. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that the accident was non-fatal, assuring citizens that MLA Naik was receiving all necessary treatment and would soon be on the road to recovery.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the importance of road safety. It also underscores the swift and decisive action taken by local authorities in such scenarios, ensuring that justice is served.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

