en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Bank Slide in Berthoud Pass Engulfs Ten Vehicles; Avalanche Risk Heightens

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Bank Slide in Berthoud Pass Engulfs Ten Vehicles; Avalanche Risk Heightens

A tranquil Sunday morning in Berthoud Pass, Colorado transformed into a scene of chaos as a bank slide engulfed ten vehicles. Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries were reported, marking a fortunate escape for those involved. The slide, which unfolded at approximately 11:20 a.m., saw swift action from rescue crews who managed to clear all vehicles within an hour.

Berthoud Pass Closed as Safety Measure

In response to the incident, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) made the immediate decision to close US 40, a highway that runs through the heart of Berthoud Pass. The closure was not just a reaction to the bank slide, but also an anticipatory measure considering the prevailing weather conditions. The CDOT additionally issued an advisory to travelers, warning them to brace for enforced lower speed limits and potential safety closures throughout the day.

Heavy Snowfall and Wind Raise Avalanche Risk

The bank slide was a direct consequence of a robust winter storm that had recently swept through the region. The storm left more than three feet of snow in parts of the Central Mountains of Colorado, significantly upping the risk of avalanches. Adding to the risk was the presence of high winds, which can exacerbate the instability of snowpacks and heighten avalanche danger.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center on High Alert

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has acknowledged the elevated risk of avalanches in the wake of the storm and the resultant bank slide. The CAIC, a trusted source for avalanche information, is likely maintaining a close watch on the situation, ready to alert the public about any impending dangers. With the winter storm continuing to influence weather patterns, the potential for additional bank slides and avalanches remains a concern.

0
Accidents Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas
In an unfortunate turn of events in Poolville, Texas, a twin-engine Cessna 310 aircraft met with a tragic accident, taking the lives of three individuals onboard. The ill-fated aircraft was on its journey from Carrizo Springs, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to Bridgeport in Wise County, when the incident occurred. Details of the Incident The crash,
Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas
Brisbane's Transport Revolution: Minister Unveils Overpass Plan for Rail Crossings
3 hours ago
Brisbane's Transport Revolution: Minister Unveils Overpass Plan for Rail Crossings
Cycling Accident Triggers Concerns Over Road Safety
3 hours ago
Cycling Accident Triggers Concerns Over Road Safety
Young Queens Teen Dies in Tragic Subway Surfing Incident
6 mins ago
Young Queens Teen Dies in Tragic Subway Surfing Incident
Kingston Community Unites in Candlelight Vigil for Lost Student-Athletes
7 mins ago
Kingston Community Unites in Candlelight Vigil for Lost Student-Athletes
High Tide Washes Away Historic Fishing Shacks: Climate Change and Cultural Loss
2 hours ago
High Tide Washes Away Historic Fishing Shacks: Climate Change and Cultural Loss
Latest Headlines
World News
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
24 seconds
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
38 seconds
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
41 seconds
Massive Roster Turnover Hits University of Washington Huskies After Championship Season
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
51 seconds
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
1 min
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
1 min
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
2 mins
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
2 mins
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
2 mins
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app