Bank Slide in Berthoud Pass Engulfs Ten Vehicles; Avalanche Risk Heightens

A tranquil Sunday morning in Berthoud Pass, Colorado transformed into a scene of chaos as a bank slide engulfed ten vehicles. Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries were reported, marking a fortunate escape for those involved. The slide, which unfolded at approximately 11:20 a.m., saw swift action from rescue crews who managed to clear all vehicles within an hour.

Berthoud Pass Closed as Safety Measure

In response to the incident, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) made the immediate decision to close US 40, a highway that runs through the heart of Berthoud Pass. The closure was not just a reaction to the bank slide, but also an anticipatory measure considering the prevailing weather conditions. The CDOT additionally issued an advisory to travelers, warning them to brace for enforced lower speed limits and potential safety closures throughout the day.

Heavy Snowfall and Wind Raise Avalanche Risk

The bank slide was a direct consequence of a robust winter storm that had recently swept through the region. The storm left more than three feet of snow in parts of the Central Mountains of Colorado, significantly upping the risk of avalanches. Adding to the risk was the presence of high winds, which can exacerbate the instability of snowpacks and heighten avalanche danger.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center on High Alert

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has acknowledged the elevated risk of avalanches in the wake of the storm and the resultant bank slide. The CAIC, a trusted source for avalanche information, is likely maintaining a close watch on the situation, ready to alert the public about any impending dangers. With the winter storm continuing to influence weather patterns, the potential for additional bank slides and avalanches remains a concern.