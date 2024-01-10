Ballygawley Mourns as Funeral Arrangements Announced for Car Collision Victim

Ballygawley, a small hamlet in County Sligo, is mourning the loss of a valued individual. Three-mother Muriel Conboy,57, lost her life in a horrific two-car crash on the R290 close to Ballygawley. The catastrophe, which happened between Kilross N.S. and Ballygawley and served as a sombre reminder of life’s frailty, shocked the small but close-knit community.

A Devastating Loss

Conboy, well-known and respected within her community, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car involved in the fatal accident was transported to the hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening. As the news of her untimely demise spread, heartfelt tributes poured in from locals and a local councillor, commemorating Conboy’s contributions to her community and her warm personality.

Funeral Arrangements Set

Amid the grief, the funeral arrangements for Conboy have been announced. Her body will repose at the Perry Funeral Home in Ballymote on Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm, providing an opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects. Following this, a Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday at 12 Noon at Emlaghfad Parish Church in Ballymote, a solemn occasion where the community will come together to remember one of their own.

Final Resting Place

After the service, Conboy will be laid to rest at St. Nathy’s Cemetery in Collooney, offering a place of remembrance for her loved ones. As the community grapples with this loss, local authorities have made an appeal for witnesses and camera footage from the scene of the collision, hoping to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.