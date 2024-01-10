en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Ballygawley Mourns as Funeral Arrangements Announced for Car Collision Victim

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Ballygawley Mourns as Funeral Arrangements Announced for Car Collision Victim

Ballygawley, a small hamlet in County Sligo, is mourning the loss of a valued individual. Three-mother Muriel Conboy,57, lost her life in a horrific two-car crash on the R290 close to Ballygawley. The catastrophe, which happened between Kilross N.S. and Ballygawley and served as a sombre reminder of life’s frailty, shocked the small but close-knit community.

A Devastating Loss

Conboy, well-known and respected within her community, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car involved in the fatal accident was transported to the hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening. As the news of her untimely demise spread, heartfelt tributes poured in from locals and a local councillor, commemorating Conboy’s contributions to her community and her warm personality.

Funeral Arrangements Set

Amid the grief, the funeral arrangements for Conboy have been announced. Her body will repose at the Perry Funeral Home in Ballymote on Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm, providing an opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects. Following this, a Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday at 12 Noon at Emlaghfad Parish Church in Ballymote, a solemn occasion where the community will come together to remember one of their own.

Final Resting Place

After the service, Conboy will be laid to rest at St. Nathy’s Cemetery in Collooney, offering a place of remembrance for her loved ones. As the community grapples with this loss, local authorities have made an appeal for witnesses and camera footage from the scene of the collision, hoping to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

0
Accidents Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 mins ago
Pilbara Mourns the Tragic Loss of Local Legend Dusty Brown in Truck Accident
In the heart of Australia’s Pilbara region, a tragic incident has left a community in mourning. Graeme ‘Dusty’ Brown, a beloved local figure and renowned ‘Pilbara legend’, has tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident on the Great Northern Highway. The Fatal Incident The incident occurred near Marble Bar in the East Pilbara region,
Pilbara Mourns the Tragic Loss of Local Legend Dusty Brown in Truck Accident
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
1 hour ago
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Overhead Line Failures Affect 139 Passengers
1 hour ago
Wellington Train Services Disrupted: Overhead Line Failures Affect 139 Passengers
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
15 mins ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha
18 mins ago
Tragic Indoor Heating Incident Claims Five Lives in Amroha
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
1 hour ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
35 seconds
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
Will the Anaheim Ducks See More Strategic Moves Under New General Manager Pat Verbeek?
2 mins
Will the Anaheim Ducks See More Strategic Moves Under New General Manager Pat Verbeek?
Congress vs Karti Chidambaram: An Unfolding Political Conflict
3 mins
Congress vs Karti Chidambaram: An Unfolding Political Conflict
Ty Cobb Brands Trump 'Gravest Threat to American Democracy', Criticizes 'Absolute Immunity' Claim
4 mins
Ty Cobb Brands Trump 'Gravest Threat to American Democracy', Criticizes 'Absolute Immunity' Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James: Age-Defying Icons of 2023
5 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James: Age-Defying Icons of 2023
BioSenic Appoints Dr. Carole Nicco as COO: A Strategic Move to Enhance Product Pipelines
6 mins
BioSenic Appoints Dr. Carole Nicco as COO: A Strategic Move to Enhance Product Pipelines
Inmate's Stomach Pain Reveals Unusual Foreign Objects: Successful Endoscopic Procedure at Osmania Hospital
6 mins
Inmate's Stomach Pain Reveals Unusual Foreign Objects: Successful Endoscopic Procedure at Osmania Hospital
Central High School Warriors Triumph in High-Stakes Basketball Games
6 mins
Central High School Warriors Triumph in High-Stakes Basketball Games
Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva's Board Amid Controversy
7 mins
Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva's Board Amid Controversy
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
53 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app