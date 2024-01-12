en English
Accidents

Avalanche in Logan Canyon, Utah: A Driver’s Narrow Escape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Avalanche in Logan Canyon, Utah: A Driver’s Narrow Escape

On a chilly Friday morning around 6:40 a.m., an avalanche erupted in the heart of Logan Canyon, Utah, disrupting the tranquil commencement of the day. The powerful surge of snow obscured the well-travelled U.S. 89, creating an ominous scene reminiscent of a winter storm’s wrath. Amid the chaos, a vehicle was ensnared in the icy onslaught, teetering precariously on the edge of the canyon cliff. Miraculously, a sturdy guardrail arrested the car’s descent, enabling the driver to escape unscathed before the engulfing snow could claim them.

Swift Response to the Crisis

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), upon receiving news of the incident, acted swiftly. Ensuring the driver’s safety and confirming their lack of injuries, the patrol’s decisive actions provided a beacon of relief in the midst of the crisis. However, the danger was far from over. A subsequent avalanche was reported near the Dugway, amplifying the urgency to secure the area and ensure no more unsuspecting travelers fell victim to the treacherous conditions.

Road Closures and Avalanche Warnings

In the aftermath of the avalanches, UHP made the critical decision to close Logan Canyon entirely. Eastbound lanes were shut down at milepost 460 in Logan, and westbound traffic was halted at milepost 490 in Garden City. This precautionary measure aimed to prevent further incidents and allow for safe clearance and assessment of the avalanche-stricken area. The Utah Avalanche Center, having issued high avalanche danger warnings for most Utah mountains in the preceding days, extended these warnings until Saturday morning due to the precarious nature of heavy snow resting on a weak layer.

Resolving the Crisis and Future Measures

The exact cause of the avalanches and the anticipated reopening time of Logan Canyon remain undisclosed. As authorities and the Utah Avalanche Center work diligently to restore safety and normalcy, the incident serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable power. As we await further updates, the story of the driver’s narrow escape from the avalanche’s icy grip underscores the importance of heeding warnings, staying informed, and prioritizing safety in the face of potential danger.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

