Accidents

Avalanche in Finnish Lapland Claims Woman’s Life, Child Still Missing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Avalanche in Finnish Lapland Claims Woman’s Life, Child Still Missing

In a chilling incident that unfolded in the heart of winter, a woman succumbed, and a minor remains unaccounted for after an avalanche enveloped them while skiing in Pallastunturi, a region tucked in the northwestern realms of Finnish Lapland. The episode unraveled on Tuesday when the pair, hailing from Ostrobothnia, were caught in the grip of extreme weather conditions, battling temperatures as low as -23 degrees Celsius and brawling winds.

Emergency Services Alerted

The local emergency services were sounded off around 4pm, triggering an expansive search operation. The scene of the incident was a 400-meter-wide avalanche, a vast mass of snow that made the rescue efforts a herculean task. The extreme weather conditions impelled the search teams to resort to snowmobiles as their chosen mode of transport.

Relentless Search Operation

The woman’s lifeless body was unearthed at 10pm on Tuesday. However, the search for the missing child proved to be an uphill battle, impeded by the treacherous weather conditions. The mercury dipped to nearly -30 degrees, and the looming threat of further avalanches added to the challenges. As the weather conditions deteriorated, the search operation had to be temporarily suspended.

Rescue Efforts Resume

The search resumed on Wednesday, bolstered by the addition of rescue dogs to the team. Veli-Pekka Kurki, a representative from the local Voluntary Rescue Service, painted a vivid picture of the ground realities. He described the conditions as so windy that even the rescuers were almost swept off their feet, making snowmobiles the only viable mode of transport.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

