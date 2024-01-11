Avalanche Hits Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on Opening Day, One Dead

Tragedy struck the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California on its opening day when an avalanche occurred, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. This incident marks the first avalanche fatality of the 2023-2024 winter season in the United States. The avalanche, which occurred in the GS gully area of KT-22, spread debris across a massive area – 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep. The resort had to be closed for the day, with doubts cast over its opening on the subsequent day.

A Winter Storm Warning in Effect

The avalanche was an unfortunate incident that took place amidst a winter storm warning, with significant snowfall and whiteout conditions. The Sierra Avalanche Center had earlier forecasted ‘considerable’ avalanche danger in the region. Gusts of 100mph were expected at the time of the incident due to the ongoing winter storm. The resort, which averages 450 inches of snowfall each season, was already reporting a 50-inch base amid the continuing snowstorm and gusty winds.

Rescue and Search Operation Underway

Following the avalanche, multiple agencies responded to a search and rescue operation. Search crews thoroughly combed the area to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris. Despite extensive search efforts, no one else was believed to be missing or buried. However, the cause of the avalanche is still under investigation.

Remembering the Past

This tragic incident brings to mind a similar avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982, which resulted in seven deaths. Despite precautions and avalanche control work carried out by the ski patrol at Palisades Tahoe, the tragedy still occurred. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced that it was closely monitoring the incident.