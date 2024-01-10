Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Claims One Life, Injures Another

In a tragic turn of events at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California, an avalanche claimed the life of one skier while leaving another with minor injuries. The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 9:30 a.m., shortly after the ski area had opened for the day. Two more individuals who were also caught in the avalanche managed to escape unscathed. The avalanche left a debris field that spanned approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep.

The Avalanche Incident

The avalanche occurred on expert trails, prompting the immediate closure of the resort just half an hour after it had opened. More than 100 personnel from Palisades Tahoe were deployed for the search, and additional resources were provided by Cal Fire. The avalanche danger rating on the day of the incident was deemed ‘considerable’ across all levels. This incident is the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the 2023-2024 winter season as reported by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Emergency Response and Rescue Efforts

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the site of the avalanche. Alongside the resort’s personnel, additional resources and personnel from Cal Fire were mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts. The search was thorough, with crews combing the area until authorities confirmed the conclusion of the search by Wednesday afternoon.

Historical Context and Precautions

Deaths caused by avalanches within ski areas are rare occurrences. Since the winter of 2013-2014, only 7 avalanche-related deaths have been reported at ski resorts in the U.S. Palisades Tahoe has witnessed two such incidents in the past decade, the most recent one occurring four years ago. Ski resorts regularly deploy patrollers to mitigate avalanche danger by triggering small slides on their upper mountains during off hours.