Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons

The pristine slopes of Palisades Tahoe’s KT-22 ski run were the setting of a recent avalanche that resulted in a tragic fatality and a dramatic rescue. The victim, identified as Kenneth Kidd, 66, sadly lost his life, while Jason Parker, a seasoned snowboarder, found himself fighting for survival in the teeth of the avalanche.

Caught in the Avalanche

Parker, a transportation manager at Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, was no stranger to the harsh realities of the terrain and had undergone avalanche survival training. However, he was caught off guard without a beacon when the avalanche hit. Swept down the mountain, Parker was buried under approximately 4 feet of snow. He managed to create a small air pocket to conserve oxygen, slowing down his breathing and preparing for the worst.

Rescue Against All Odds

His cries for help, muffled by the mountains of snow, were heard by rescuers who embarked on the grueling task of extricating him. Despite suffering a hyperextended knee, Parker managed to snowboard down the mountain on his own, a testament to his resilience and survival instinct, after being reunited with his fiancée.

Resort Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

The incident has sparked a heightened awareness about the dangers of avalanches, even on open resort runs. Parker’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder to always be prepared for avalanches and to carry safety equipment like beacons. The avalanche occurred just before a winter storm and is currently under investigation. Three other guests at the resort were also caught in the slide but were rescued by quick-acting bystanders. A fellow survivor, Janet He, was swept down the mountain and buried, but was saved by a skier.

Palisades Tahoe resort has offered to accompany Parker on his next visit to KT-22 in a small gesture of support. The avalanche at Palisades Tahoe was a rare but grave reminder of the risks associated with skiing and snowboarding in mountainous terrain.