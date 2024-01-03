en English
Accidents

Automobile Collision in Spencer, Iowa: Subaru and Semitrailer Involved

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Automobile Collision in Spencer, Iowa: Subaru and Semitrailer Involved

On a quiet Tuesday afternoon in Spencer, Iowa, the routine tranquillity was disrupted by a distressing automobile accident. The incident unfolded at 1:35 p.m. on the 3600 mile of Clay County Road M-27, involving a Subaru and a semitrailer. The Subaru, under the control of Robert Raymer, strayed across the center line, colliding with the semitrailer operated by Dustin Vander Bush.

The Collision

The collision was no minor scrape, prompting immediate emergency response. Following the impact, Raymer was swiftly transported to Spencer Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. The Subaru he was driving met a less fortunate fate, being totaled in the accident.

Investigation and Assistance

The Clay County Sheriff’s office, responsible for maintaining order and safety in the region, promptly released information about the accident. Their investigation into the incident is ongoing. Assisting them in their efforts were the Everly and Royal Fire Departments, along with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Semitrailer and Its Driver

The semitrailer, a northbound Freightliner, didn’t escape unscathed. It suffered considerable damage to the trailer. Yet, the news release from the Sheriff’s office remained silent about the condition of the semitrailer driver, Dustin Vander Bush, or any potential charges resulting from the accident.

As the investigation continues, the residents of Spencer, Iowa, and the families of those involved wait for more information and, hopefully, closure on this unfortunate event.

Accidents
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

