en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Austrian Cable Car Tragedy: Four Severely Injured as Gondola Plummets in Hochoetz Skiing Area

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Austrian Cable Car Tragedy: Four Severely Injured as Gondola Plummets in Hochoetz Skiing Area

At approximately 10:20 am, in the serene Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, western Austria, an idyllic morning turned into a horrifying scene as a cable car plummeted 23 feet to the ground. The cause: a tree that had fallen onto the cable. The Acherkogelbahn cable car, a symbol of the region’s leisurely charm, became a harbinger of disaster, leaving all four passengers aboard in severe injuries, including two children.

Complex Rescue Amidst Challenging Terrain

The emergency services, soon on the scene, faced a daunting task. The accident site, nestled in the forest terrain, complicated the rescue operation. However, the rescuers, undeterred, extracted the victims using a rope from a helicopter, a testament to their unwavering commitment and skill.

One of the injured passengers, in a critical condition, was airlifted to the Innsbruck Medical University Hospital. The remaining three were transported to Zams hospital, their conditions severe yet stable.

Immediate Aftermath and Investigation

In the aftermath of the incident, the Acherkogelbahn cable car system was temporarily shut down. The 60 other cable cars in service at the time reported no further injuries, a small solace in the face of the tragedy.

Michaela Burger, a spokesperson for the cable car, confirmed that an investigation was underway. The focus is to determine the root cause of the accident and to ensure that such an incident does not repeat in the future.

Witness Accounts and Community Impact

Meanwhile, a witness, shaken yet unscathed, expressed relief at not being on the fated gondola. The witness also empathized with the victims, reflecting the closely-knit nature of the small resort community. The incident, while tragic, has highlighted the solidarity and resilience of the Hochoetz community, demonstrating their ability to rally together in times of adversity.

0
Accidents Austria
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
The Power of Continuous Learning: A Lifeline in our Rapidly Evolving World
As the fresh start of a new year unfurls before us, countless individuals are crafting resolutions, with many aiming to scale new career heights. However, in the dynamic business world of the 21st century, achieving career advancement extends beyond the realm of mere resolutions. It demands a proactive commitment to continuous learning, underscored by the
The Power of Continuous Learning: A Lifeline in our Rapidly Evolving World
Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel Results in 21 Injuries
19 mins ago
Explosion at Downtown Fort Worth Hotel Results in 21 Injuries
Kabul Minivan Blast: Magnetic Mine Kills Three and Injures Four
37 mins ago
Kabul Minivan Blast: Magnetic Mine Kills Three and Injures Four
Morning Mayhem on I-64: Disabled Vehicle, Crash, and Weather Cause Delays
12 mins ago
Morning Mayhem on I-64: Disabled Vehicle, Crash, and Weather Cause Delays
Tragic Discovery: Three Found Dead in Grant County Trailer, Carbon Monoxide Suspected
16 mins ago
Tragic Discovery: Three Found Dead in Grant County Trailer, Carbon Monoxide Suspected
Dayton Man's Reckless High-Speed Chase Ends in Pedestrian Death
16 mins ago
Dayton Man's Reckless High-Speed Chase Ends in Pedestrian Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
12 seconds
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
21 seconds
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
38 seconds
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
1 min
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
1 min
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
4 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
4 mins
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
5 mins
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
18 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app