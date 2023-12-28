en English
Accidents

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge Loses its Mysterious Chair to Waitematā Harbour

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:42 am EST
The enigmatic white plastic chair, a peculiar fixture on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, has plunged into the depths of the Waitematā Harbour, marking an unexpected end to its stint as an unusual icon for both locals and tourists alike.

The Unexpected Icon

First noticed by Michael Silvey, the owner of Auckland City Tours, back in November, the chair was conspicuously placed on one of the bridge’s beams near the North Shore end, particularly at Northcote Point. Its unique positioning, in an area typically accessible only at low tide, intrigued countless observers. The installation of the chair would have required significant effort, considering the presence of a pipeline and barbed wire in the vicinity.

Not a Safety Concern

Despite the unknown origins of the chair and the mystery surrounding the identity of the person who dared to place it there, Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Transport Agency, did not deem it a safety risk. The agency asserted that there was no urgent need to remove it during their routine maintenance checks.

The Fall of the Chair

The recent sighting of the chair’s fall into the harbour was shared by a Reddit user, igniting a flurry of comments mourning the loss of what had become an unexpected icon for some. The fate of the Auckland Harbour Bridge chair now lies at the bottom of the Waitematā Harbour, leaving many to wonder whether the audacious ‘seat sticker’ might repeat such a novel act in the future.

Accidents New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

